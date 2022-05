H.S. Results 5/24

Butler 1, Centerville 0

Fairfield 2, Lakota East 0

Lebanon 1, Elder 0: Hartman W 14 K.

Mason 6, Hamilton 0

Moeller 9, Princeton 0

Springboro 13, Sidney 3

Sycamore 2, La Salle 0

Division II

Badin 10, Wyoming 0

Batavia 3, Indian Hill 2

Chaminade Julienne 9, Bellbrook 8

Eaton 10, Greenville 0

Taylor 12, Waynesville 2

Tippecanoe 11, Kenton Ridge 1: T: Salmon W 9 K 3B. KR: Fyffe RBI.

Monday’s Results

Division III

Ben Logan 3, Bethel 2

Carlisle 4, Summit Country Day 0

CHCA 9, Middletown Madison 0

Mechanicsburg 5, Indian Lake 0: M: Hess 2-3 RBI RS, Edwards W 13 K 1-4 2 RBI RS, Roland 2-4 2 RS.

Northeastern 3, Greeneview 1

Reading 2, McNicholas 0

Roger Bacon 4, Madeira 3

Versailles 5, Miami East 4

Division IV

Catholic Central 14, Dayton Christian 6

Cin. Christian 6, Fayetteville Perry 0

Felicity Franklin 10, Middletown Christian 3

Fort Loramie 10, Bradford 0

Russia 6, Newton 0

Southeastern 3, Troy Christian 0

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Jonathan Alder 5, Springfield Shawnee 3: JA: Higgins 2 RBI, Platfoot 2B, Robbins 2B. SS: Wills HR 3 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 2, Greenville 1: KR: Ropp W, Catanzaro 2B, Fyffe 2B. G: Burns 2B, Arnett 2B.

Division III

Miami East 11, Carlisle 8

Fredericktown 5, Arcanum 3

Division IV

Russia 7, Howard East Knox 5

Bradford 13, Mechanicsburg 3

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Edgewood 0: E: Ellis 4 kills, Smith 6 assists, Honchul 3 kills.

