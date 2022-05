H.S. Results 5/26

Badin 1, Tippecanoe 0: B: Copenhaver W.

Division III

CHCA 9, Versailles 2

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Roger Bacon 4, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Morgan 2-3 RS, Hess 1-4 RBI RS.

Northeastern 3, Summit Country Day 2

Division IV

Fort Loramie 8, Catholic Central 0

Russia 9, Cin. Christian 2

Southeastern 3, Felicity-Franklin 0

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota West 5, Mason 4

Oak Hills 9, McAuley 1

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Roger Bacon 0

LaSalle 3, McNicholas 0

