H.S. Results 5/9: Ross softball knocks five homers in win

Friday’s Results

Anna 14, Parkway 2: A: Hoying 2-3 2 RBI, Worthington 3-3 2 RBI, Hengstler 1-1 2 RBI.

Badin 7, La Salle 2

Batavia 9, Talawanda 0

Beavercreek 12, Franklin 0

Bellefontaine 5, North Union 1

Botkins 10, Fairlawn 4: B: Schuller 2 RBI.

Butler 10, Tippecanoe 4

Carlisle 11, Waynesville 6: W: Garner 1-3 RBI, Papanek 1-4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 11, Bethel 9: CJ: Sullivan 4-4 2 HR 2B 4 RBI, Kolton HR, Clark 2-2 RBI.

Coldwater 8, Lincolnview 4: C: Welsch 2 RBI, Depweg 2 RBI.

Fairborn 7, Xenia 1

Fort Recovery 8, Crestview 5: FR: Wendel 2-4 2B RBI, Post 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Klenke W 4 K.

Greeneview 3, Northeastern 2: N: Mefford 2-3 2B RBI, Sudhoff 2-4 2B RBI. G: Reynolds 1-3 RBI, Sweet 1-2 RBI, Burkett RBI.

Hamilton 5, Fairfield 2: F: Hembree 1-3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 11, Benjamin Logan 0

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 1

Legacy Christian 17, Yellow Springs 4: YS: Derrickson 2-3 2 RBI, Cline 1-3 RBI, Basora 1-3 RBI.

London 10, Graham 0

Marion Local 14, National Trail 3

McNicholas 19, Carroll 5

Miami East 6, Franklin Monroe 2

Monroe 13, Bellbrook 3: M: Hounchell 2-3 5 RBI, Schwab W 5 K, 2 RBI, Heagen 2-4 2 RBI.

New Bremen 5, Fort Loramie 3

Northmont 10, Wayne 3: W: Nubine 1-2 2 RBI, Tobe 2-3 RBI.

Ross 2, Franklin 1: R: Snyder W, Gabbard GW-RBI.

Russia 11, Miller City 5: R: Cordonnier W 8 K, 3-3 HR.

Sidney 10, Greenville 5

Springboro 11, Centerville 1

Springfield Shawnee 10, Urbana 9

St. Henry 7, Lima Shawnee 2

St. Marys 8, Minster 2

Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 4: T: Olinger 2-4 RBI, Brents 2-4 2 2B RBI.

Troy 12, Piqua 0: T: Akins W 2 K, Frey 3 RBI.

Troy Christian 10, Jackson Center 0: TC: Simmons 4-4 2B 4 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2 2B 4 RBI.

Turpin 6, Lebanon 3

West Jefferson 10, Greenon 0

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Miller 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Stephens 1-3 RBI, Christ W 12 K.

Bellefontaine 13, Springfield Shawnee 4

Butler 5, Piqua 2

Cedarville 5, National Trail 0: C: Hardy 1-2 RBI, Baldwin RBI, Creeden W 8 K, RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Oakwood 1: Kadel W 2 K, Hoagland 1-3 RBI, Kolton RBI.

Cin. Christian 11, Winton Woods 0: CC: Starks 1-2 2 RBI, Hanauer 2-2 2B RBI, Birch 2-2 2B RBI.

Clinton-Massie 11, Wilmington 3

Coldwater 1, Minster 0: C: Kunk W.

Dixie 3, Mississinawa Valley 1: D: Broyles 2-3 RBI, Velazquez RBI, Phillips W 8 K.

Eaton 7, Talawanda 0

Emmanuel Christian 16, Yellow Springs 6

Fairbanks 2, Hardin Northern 1

Fairfield 8, Colerain 3: F: Morningstar 2-4 2 RBI, Candella 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Rice W 3 K.

Fort Loramie 4, Anna 3: FL: Hart W 4 K.

Franklin 10, Dayton Christian 7: F: Conrad W 3 K, Hurst 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Pearson 2-2 RBI.

Greeneview 4, Mechanicsburg 3: G: Gill 1-2 2 RBI, Reynolds RBI, Walker RBI. M: Lafary 2-4 2 RBI, O’Laughlin 1-3 RBI.

Jackson Center 6, Botkins 4

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1

Lakota West 2, Sycamore 1: LW: Smith 2-3 RBI, Zimmerman 1-3 RBI.

Legacy Christian Academy 16, Xenia 5

McNicholas 4, Fenwick 1

Miami East 12, Covington 9: C: Leistner 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Denson 3-4 RBI. ME: Pratt 3-4 RBI, Littlejohn 4-4 RBI, Haak 3-4 3 RBI.

Monroe 11, Brookville 1: M: Witte W 4 K, Reynolds 1-2 2 RBI, Hounchell 1-4 3 RBI.

New Bremen 7, New Knoxville 5

Northeastern 6, Madison Plains 1: N: Gilbert 2-3 2 RBI, Mefford 2-2 2B RBI.

Parkway 6, Delphos St. John’s 5

Russia 10, Houston 0: R: Goubeaux W 7 K.

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

St. Henry 15, Fort Recovery 10

Tri-County North 11, Ansonia 2: TCN: Jean W 8 K, Lake HR 4 RBI, Knife 2 RBI. A: Shives 3-4 2B RBI.

Tri-Village 7, Preble Shawnee 5

Troy 11, Tippecanoe 4: Tr: Riddle 2B 4 RBI, Frey W 7 K, 3-4 RBI.

Troy Christian 3, Bethel 2: TC: Simmons W 7 K, Walters 2-4 2 RBI.

Urbana 7, Tecumseh 4: U: Teepe 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Potter RBI, Lantz W 9 K. T: Olinger 2-3 RBI, Brents 2 RBI.

West Jefferson 18, Catholic Central 0

Softball

Friday’s Results

Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 3: B: Sheen 1-2 HR RBI, Etherington W 5 K, 1-3 3 RBI, Fisher 2-2 2B 2 RBI.

Botkins 10, Fairlawn 0: Loy W 7 K, Frey 2-3 2B.

Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 7: B: Burton 2-5 2B 4 RBI, Eagle W 7 K, 2-5 5 RBI, Brooks 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI.

Carroll 15, Meadowdale 0: C: Sexton W 13 K, 1-2 2 RBI, Gervais 1-2 HR 4 RBI, Keferl 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.

Celina 6, St. Marys 0

Centerville 17, Springboro 5: C: Belcher HR, Hopf HR, Carr 2 HR, Bakan GS-HR.

Fairfield 8, Lakota West 4: F: Wallace 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Spence W 6 K, Hensley 2-3 2B RBI. LW: Kopp 2-4 2 2B RBI, Wilburn 2-3 RBI.

Fort Recovery 7, South Adams 6: FR: Homan W.

Greenville 12, Sidney 1

Hilltop 5, Coldwater 0

Indian Lake 14, Tecumseh 2: T: Beard 1-2 2B RBI.

Jackson Center 9, Troy Christian 6: TC: Inman 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Eschete 2-4 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 7, Benjamin Logan 5

Kenton Ridge 11, Northwestern 1: N: Pamer 1-2 RBI. KR: Rastatter W 6 K, 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Davis 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Foulk 3-4 2 RBI.

Lakota East 4, Oak Hills 1: LE: Crawford W 11 K, 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Thompson 3-4 RBI.

Marion Local 5, Minster 0: ML: Everman W 7 K, HR, Bruggeman HR.

Mason 9, Hamilton 4

Miami East 19, Newton 3: ME: Potter 3-4 3 RBI, Roeth 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Thurman 3-4 2 RBI. N: Robinson 2 RBI.

Monroe 8, Bellbrook 4: B: Schleich 1-3 2 RBI, O’Brien 1-2 RBI.

New Bremen 12, Fort Loramie 4

Ross 12, Franklin 3: R: Baker 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Commins 2-4 2 HR 2 RBI, Powers 2-4 GS-HR 4 RBI, Michel 2-4 HR RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 18, Urbana 0: SS: Adams 4-4 3 2B 5 RBI, George 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Plummer 2-3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 11, Butler 6

Tri-County North 11, Dixie 1: TCN: Cherry 4-4 , Lykins 3-3, Pinion 3-4.

Troy 7, Piqua 0

Valley View 8, Eaton 7

Thursday’s Results

Badin 4, Talawanda 1: T: Griffin 2-3 RBI.

Botkins 3, Jackson Center 2: B: Loy W 16 K.

Centerville 15, Beavercreek 5: C: Hopf 2-4 HR, Ponichtera GW-RBI, Adkins W.

Cin. Country Day 15, New Miami 8

Clinton-Massie 10, Wilmington 3

Edgewood 14, Waynesville 2: W: Hallows 1-2 2B RBI, Bailey 2-3 3B RBI. E: Rose 1-3 3 RBI, Strunk 2-3 2 2B 5 RBI, Broshear W 4 K, 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 8, Marysville 1

Fenwick 14, Alter 0

Fort Loramie 13, Anna 12: FL: Hoying 4-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Tennery 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Salisburg 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 27, St. Henry 9

Greeneview 15, Washington Court House 1

Greenville 10, Butler 0: G: Arnett 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Davidson 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Force 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Hamilton 17, Colerain 7: H: Hoyte 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Eversole 1-2 HR RBI, Schappacher W 9 K.

Lakota West 11, Middletown 0

Marion Local 10, Versailles 0

Mason 17, Lakota East 0

Miami East 11, Covington 1: ME: Roeth 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Kadel W 8 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Enis 1-3 RBI.

Minster 10, Coldwater 0

Mississinawa Valley 8, Dixie 0

New Knoxville 11, Spencerville 1

Newton 9, Arcanum 6: N: VanCulin W. A: Garbig 1-1 2 RBI.

Northwestern 8, Wayne 0: N: Stott 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Deane 2-4 RBI, Pamer W 6 K.

Russia 6, Houston 0

Sidney 16, Fairborn 10: F: McDougle 2-5 2 RBI, Walters 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Lawson 1-2 RBI.

Southeastern 11, Catholic Central 0

Springfield Shawnee 10, Bellefontaine 0: SS: Trimmer W 4 K, Simpson 2-3 2 RBI, Greene 2-3 2 RBI.

Stebbins 8, Xenia 5: X: Doyle 1-3 2 RBI, Adams 2-3 RBI, Wright 3-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 2, Ansonia 0: TCN: Bondurant 1-1 2 RBI GW-RBI, Daugherty W 20 K.

Tri-Village 18, Preble Shawnee 0: TV: Greer 4-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Poling W 9 K, Baker 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 9, Tippecanoe 8

Valley View 6, Chaminade Julienne 5: CJ: Kolton 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Russell 2-4 2B RBI.

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville B 5, Seven Hills B 0

Northwestern 4, Jonathan Alder 1

Piqua 3, Tecumseh 2

Thursday’s Results

Centerville G 4, Miamisburg 1

Centerville B 3, Milton-Union 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Tippecanoe B 2

London 4, Tecumseh 1

Miamisburg 4, Chaminade Julienne 1

Wilmington 4, New Richmond 1

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 10, Kings 6

Lakota East 14, Lakota West 6

Milford 17, Lebanon 10

Summit Country Day 9, Wilmington 3

Thursday’s Results

Alter 16, Northmont 3

Clinton-Massie 11, Xenia 5

Lakota West 16, Fairfield 4

Moeller 8, Springboro 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 15, Tippecanoe 5

Lakota West 13, Lakota East 12

Lebanon 9, Turpin 8

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 3, Northmont 0

Middletown 3, Hamilton 0

Thurgood 3, Trotwood 0

