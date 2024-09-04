H.S. Results 9/3: Snyder leads Carroll with 3 goal night

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 1, Monroe 0: B: Long goal, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 0: B: Duvall goal, Walling goal, Kolaczkowski shutout.

Belmont 21, Meadowdale 0

Centerville 5, Springfield 0

Fairborn 2, Piqua 1: P: Pettus goal.

Greenon 2, Dixie 1: G: Bowman goal, Goodbar goal.

Jackson Center 4, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Courtad goal.

McNicholas 3, Oakwood 0

Miami East 3, Graham 1: G: Powell goal.

Miamisburg 2, Wayne 2: W: Comstock goal, Johnson goal.

Middletown 9, Edgewood 1: M: Creekbaum 2 goals, Tobias 1 goal 3 assists.

Newton 7, Franklin Monroe 1: N: Beidelman 4 goals, Hemphill goal assist, Cook 2 assists.

Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-County North 1: PS: Fields 2 goals 1 assist, Clark goal assist, Ronto 2 assists.

Sidney 2, West Carrollton 1: S: Quaintance goal.

Springboro 2, Fairmont 1: S: Arnold goal assist, Seputis goal. F: Hallock goal.

Talawanda 2, Franklin 1: F: Huff goal.

Tippecanoe 9, Stebbins 0: T: Snider 2 goals, Turner 2 goals, Mendiola 2 goals 1 assist.

Troy 2, Butler 2

Troy Christian 0, Chaminade Julienne 0: TC: Denson shutout.

Waynesville 4, Bellbrook 1

West Liberty-Salem 5, Northeastern 1: N: Thompson goal.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bethel 3, Greenon 3: G: Minteer goal assist, Journell goal, Paulus goal.

Carroll 5, Monroe 1: C: Snyder 3 goals, Oliver goal, Barron goal.

Eaton 3, Franklin 2: E: Roberts goal assist, Garcia goal, House goal.

Fairborn 1, Valley View 1

Fairfield 3, Ross 2: F: Mageot 2 goals, Burdine goal, Compton 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 2, Chaminade Julienne 0

National Trail 6, Dixie 1: NT: Henderson 3 goals 2 assists, Cordle 2 goals, Day goal assist.

Oakwood 10, Clinton Massie 0: O: Russell 3 goals 1 assist, Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Camacho shutout.

Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 2 goals 3 assists, Ford 2 goals, Murphy shutout.

Sidney 11, West Carrollton 1: S: Vordemark 3 goals, Koester 2 goals 1 assist, McKinney 1 goal 4 assists.

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Davis 1 goal 3 assists, Turner 1 goal 2 assists.

Twin Valley South 3, Carlisle 1: C: Matthews goal. TVS: Thompson 3 goals, Wharton assist.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1

Ursuline 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Goedde 6-2, 6-0; Burkhardt (U) def Teodoro 6-2, 6-0; Fitzpatrick (U) def Rumpke 6-0, 6-1; Hall/Gerdes (U) def Urmston/Brown 6-1, 6-4; Dirksing/Nolinsky (U) def Balster/Luong 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Dixie 168, Newton 181: N: Bowser 39, Gray 44.

Kenton Ridge 164, Tecumseh 175: T: Stafford 37.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Marion Pleasant 204, Mechanicsburg 239: M: Hysell 54, DeLong 57.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Fenwick 1: B: Heid 17 kills, Schmidt 14 kills.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 36 assists, Brandewie 12 kills 9 digs, Mescher 12 kills.

London 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Clawson 10 kills 5 aces, Krimm 15 assists, Siefring 12 digs.

Troy 3, Stebbins 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.