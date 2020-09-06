HS Results 9/5

Badin 14, Alter 12

Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0

Brookville 42, Carlisle 6

Carroll 20, Chaminade Julienne 17

Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7

Coldwater 49, Minster 14

Colerain 30, Oak Hills 0

Covington 43, Miami East 14

Dixie 24, Northridge 12

East Central 21, Moeller 6

Eaton 10, Oakwood 7

Edgewood 21, Mount Healthy 20

Elder 42, Floyd Central 13

Fairbanks 35, Northeastern 20

Fairborn 45, West Carrollton 32

Fairfield 35, Middletown 13

Fort Loramie 61, Bethel 7

Fort Recovery 43, Parkway 6

Graham 33, Benjamin Logan 32, OT

Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0

Greenon 24, Catholic Central 0

Jonathan Alder 35, Kenton Ridge 7

Lakota West 40, Hamilton 13

Landmark Christian 27, Dayton Christian 14

Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6

Lockland 51, MVCA 0

London 20, Tecumseh 7

Madison-Plains 32, Cedarville 13

Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13

Mason 28, Lakota East 21

McComb 28, Troy Christian 14

McNicholas 30, Fenwick 6

Mechanicsburg 37, West Jefferson 29

Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison 12

National Trail 41, Bradford 7

North Union 13, Indian Lake 0

Northmont 20, Fairmont 6

Northwestern 41, Urbana 7

Piqua 43, Butler 18

Princeton 27, Sycamore 22

Riverside 39, Lehman Catholic 7

Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 14

Ross 41, Northwest 36

Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8

Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16

Springfield 31, Centerville 24, OT

Springfield Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT

St. Bernard 26, Cin. Country Day 0

St. Henry 44, Anna 13

St. Marys 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT

St. Xavier 24, LaSalle 10

Stebbins 22, Sidney 20

Talawanda 17, Harrison 7

Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0

Tri-County North 42, Twin Valley South 7

Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35

Troy 34, Xenia 7

Valley View 31, Monroe 7

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24

Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Ridgemont 14

Waynesville 42, Preble Shawnee 7

West Clermont 13, Loveland 7

West Liberty-Salem 27, Triad 20

Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20

BOX SCORES

BADIN 14, ALTER 12

B 0 7 0 7 – 14

A 0 3 6 3 – 12

Second Quarter

A: Ruffolo 32 FG.

B: Vidourek 1 run (Harding kick).

Third Quarter

A: Shane 60 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

A: Ruffolo 28 FG.

B: Moore 14 pass from Vidourek (Harding kick).

FAIRBORN 45, WEST CARROLLTON 32

WC 0 20 12 0 – 32

F 10 14 14 7 – 45

First Quarter

F: Dierker 25 FG.

F: Warner 68 run (Dierker kick).

Second Quarter

WC: Berry 40 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).

F: Parrish 68 run (Dierker kick).

WC: Berry 30 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).

WC: Darby 22 run (Darby run).

F: Warner 2 run (Dierker kick).

Third Quarter

WC: Darby 62 run (run fail).

F: Warner 68 run (Dierker kick).

WC: Howard 86 punt return (run fail).

F: Warner 75 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Parrish 25 run (Dierker kick).

FAIRFIELD 35, MIDDLETOWN 13

M 0 6 0 7 – 13

F 21 7 7 0 – 35

First Quarter

M: Bryant 70 run (kick fail).

F: Fisher 65 run (Maddy kick).

F: Fisher 12 run (Maddy kick).

F: Fisher 3 run (Maddy kick).

Second Quarter

F: Bivins 14 run (Maddy kick).

Third Quarter

F: Fisher 1 run (Maddy kick).

M: Bryant 5 run (Dearth kick).

GREENEVIEW 34, SOUTHEASTERN 0

S 0 0 0 0 – 0

G 3 7 18 6 – 34

First Quarter

G: Anderson 39 FG.

Second Quarter

G: Mangan 1 run (Anderson kick).

Third Quarter

G: Dehaven 23 run (kick fail).

G: Sandlin 1 run (kick fail).

G: Dehaven 9 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

G: Williams 48 pass from Dehaven (kick fail).

GREENON 24, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0

G 0 14 7 3 – 24

CC 0 0 0 0 – 0

Second Quarter

G: Moore 15 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).

G: Hough 35 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).

Third Quarter

G: Stewart 77 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Hawks 50 FG.

LAKOTA WEST 40, HAMILTON 13

H 7 0 0 6 – 13

LW 14 7 7 12 – 40

First Quarter

H: Stephens 16 pass from Marshall (Rios kick).

LW: Bolden 5 run (Howard kick).

LW: Jones 29 interception return (Howard kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Rao 38 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Lloyd 19 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

Fourth Quarter

LW: Rao 24 pass from Bolden (kick fail).

LW: Good 8 run (kick fail).

H: Stephens 31 pass from Marshall (kick fail).

MASON 28, LAKOTA EAST 21

M 7 7 7 7 – 28

LE 0 7 7 7 – 21

First Quarter

M: Orlando 1 pass from Molnar (Tymitz kick).

Second Quarter

LE: Thornhill 7 run (Hoffman kick).

M: Roux 3 run (Tymitz kick).

Third Quarter

M: Molnar 5 run (Tymitz kick).

LE: Kathman 8 run (Hoffman kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: McCormick 3 run (Tymitz kick).

LE: Thornhill 4 run (Hoffman kick).

MILTON-UNION 13, MADISON 12

Ma 6 0 0 6 – 12

MU 0 6 7 0 – 13

First Quarter

Ma: Pendleton 29 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

MU: Pickrell 16 pass from Morter (kick fail).

Third Quarter

MU: Neumaier 57 run (Collins kick).

Fourth Quarter

Ma: Almon 14 pass from Henry (pass fail).

NORTHMONT 20, FAIRMONT 6

F 0 0 0 6 – 6

N 0 7 13 0 – 20

Second Quarter

N: Moore 41 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

Third Quarter

N: Rice 9 run (Vuong kick).

N: Allen 8 run (Vuong kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Wright 38 pass from Hillon (kick fail).

PIQUA 43, BUTLER 18

P 17 6 6 14 – 43

B 0 10 0 8 – 18

First Quarter

P: Schrubb 41 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Trombley 32 FG.

P: Medley 62 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

B: Bishop 4 run (Gross kick).

B: Gross 25 FG.

P: Lewis 31 pass from Ouhl (kick fail).

Third Quarter

P: Medley 33 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

P: Medley 4 run (Trombley kick).

B: Bishop 1 run (Wilson pass).

P: Coleman 56 run (Trombley kick).

SPRINGBORO 77, BEAVERCREEK 16

B 0 8 0 8 – 16

S 21 35 21 0 – 77

First Quarter

S: Case 33 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).

S: Case 89 run (Dapore kick).

S: Armbruster 46 run (Dapore kick).

Second Quarter

S: Trent 16 pass from Feldman (Dapore kick).

S: Trent 20 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).

S: Armbruster 8 run (Dapore kick).

B: Doyle 25 pass from Barnett (Hocker run).

S: Ethridge 69 kickoff return (Dapore kick).

Third Quarter

S: Armbruster 20 run (Dapore kick).

S: Feldman 55 run (Dapore kick).

S: Flynn 6 run (Dapore kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Etienne 18 pass from Hocker (Blackmore run).

SPRINGFIELD 31, CENTERVILLE 24

S 14 0 10 0 7 – 31

C 7 10 0 7 0 – 24

First Quarter

C: Smith 19 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

S: Smoot 2 run (Yost kick).

S: Brown 39 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

C: Callahan 15 run (Courville kick).

C: Courville 25 FG.

Third Quarter

S: Richardson 21 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

S: Yost 33 FG.

Fourth Quarter

C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).

Overtime

S: Thigpen 20 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

TALAWANDA 17, HARRISON 7

T 14 0 3 0 – 17

H 0 0 0 7 – 7

First Quarter

T: Bothast-Revalee 42 pass from Wright (June kick).

T: Bothast-Revalee 32 run (June kick).

Third Quarter

T: June 31 FG.

Fourth Quarter

H: Young 1 run (Swope kick).

TIPPECANOE 28, GREENVILLE 0

T 14 7 7 0 – 28

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

T: Shirley 23 pass from Taylor (Hadden kick).

T: Taylor 14 run (Hadden kick).

Second Quarter

T: Shirley 56 pass from Taylor (Hadden kick).

Third Quarter

T: Taylor 77 run (Hadden kick).

WAYNE 35, MIAMISBURG 24

M 7 3 14 0 – 24

W 0 14 7 14 – 35

First Quarter

M: Davis 3 run (Bryant kick).

Second Quarter

W: Ward 10 run (Doan kick).

W: Ward 3 run (Doan kick).

M: Bryant 27 FG.

Third Quarter

W: Fancher 12 run (Doan kick).

M: Harger 1 run (Bryant kick).

M: Harger 1 run (Bryant kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Greene 17 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).

W: Fancher 56 run (Doan kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Colerain 2, La Salle 2

Edgewood 3, Fenwick 1

Fairbanks 5, Tree of Life 1

Legacy Christian 7, Dixie 0: Riddle (LC) 3 goals, Campbell (LC) 2 goals.

Mariemont 9, McNicholas 1

Mason 4, Kings 1

Northwestern 6, West Jefferson 0

Oak Hills 2, Elder 1

Olentangy Orange 2, Carroll 1

Summit Country Day 3, Lakota East 1

Wyoming 5, Badin 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Bellefontaine 9, Marion Harding HS 2

Dayton Christian 6, Middletown Christian 0

Fairbanks 6, Tree of Life 1

Indian Hill 3, Ross 1

Jonathan Alder 3, St. Peter’s 0

Legacy Christian 1, Dixie 0: Leach (LC) goal.

Madison Plains 2, Miami Trace 1

Middletown Madison 0, Troy Christian 0

Milford 2, Sycamore 1

Milton-Union 4, Brookville 1

Newton 6, Yellow Springs 0: Deeter (N) 3 goals, Diceanu (N) 2 goals 2 assists.

Oak Hills 2, West Clermont 0

Purcell Marian 5, St. Bernard 2

Roger Bacon 4, Wyoming 0

Summit Country Day 3, Lakota East 2

Girls Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Oakwood 3, Alter 2: McCloskey (O) def. Lampman (A) 6-0, 6-3; Hall (O) def. Gaynoski (A) 6-2, 6-2; Riggs (O) def. Hoskins (A) 6-0, 6-2; Pojman-Baker (A) def. C.Schnell-Ritschel (O) 3-6, 6-0, 7-5; Rupper-Collins (A) def. Kris-Bauer (O) 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: Maurer (FL) 28 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 13 kills 12 digs, Grudich (FL) 12 digs 3 aces.

Mechanicsburg 3, Marion Elgin 0: Lawhorn (M) 9 kills 8 digs 6 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 3 aces, Ayars (M) 26 assists 6 digs.

Troy Christian 3, Bradford 2

