HS Results 9/5

Football
Saturday’s Results
New Miami 30, Purcell Marian 12
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 48, Mississinawa Valley 12
Badin 14, Alter 12
Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0
Brookville 42, Carlisle 6
Carroll 20, Chaminade Julienne 17
Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7
Coldwater 49, Minster 14
Colerain 30, Oak Hills 0
Covington 43, Miami East 14
Dixie 24, Northridge 12
East Central 21, Moeller 6
Eaton 10, Oakwood 7
Edgewood 21, Mount Healthy 20
Elder 42, Floyd Central 13
Fairbanks 35, Northeastern 20
Fairborn 45, West Carrollton 32
Fairfield 35, Middletown 13
Fort Loramie 61, Bethel 7
Fort Recovery 43, Parkway 6
Graham 33, Benjamin Logan 32, OT
Greeneview 34, Southeastern 0
Greenon 24, Catholic Central 0
Jonathan Alder 35, Kenton Ridge 7
Lakota West 40, Hamilton 13
Landmark Christian 27, Dayton Christian 14
Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6
Lockland 51, MVCA 0
London 20, Tecumseh 7
Madison-Plains 32, Cedarville 13
Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13
Mason 28, Lakota East 21
McComb 28, Troy Christian 14
McNicholas 30, Fenwick 6
Mechanicsburg 37, West Jefferson 29
Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison 12
National Trail 41, Bradford 7
North Union 13, Indian Lake 0
Northmont 20, Fairmont 6
Northwestern 41, Urbana 7
Piqua 43, Butler 18
Princeton 27, Sycamore 22
Riverside 39, Lehman Catholic 7
Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 14
Ross 41, Northwest 36
Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8
Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16
Springfield 31, Centerville 24, OT
Springfield Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT
St. Bernard 26, Cin. Country Day 0
St. Henry 44, Anna 13
St. Marys 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT
St. Xavier 24, LaSalle 10
Stebbins 22, Sidney 20
Talawanda 17, Harrison 7
Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0
Tri-County North 42, Twin Valley South 7
Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35
Troy 34, Xenia 7
Valley View 31, Monroe 7
Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0
Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24
Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Ridgemont 14
Waynesville 42, Preble Shawnee 7
West Clermont 13, Loveland 7
West Liberty-Salem 27, Triad 20
Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20
BOX SCORES
BADIN 14, ALTER 12
B 0 7 0 7 – 14
A 0 3 6 3 – 12
Second Quarter
A: Ruffolo 32 FG.
B: Vidourek 1 run (Harding kick).
Third Quarter
A: Shane 60 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
A: Ruffolo 28 FG.
B: Moore 14 pass from Vidourek (Harding kick).
FAIRBORN 45, WEST CARROLLTON 32
WC 0 20 12 0 – 32
F 10 14 14 7 – 45
First Quarter
F: Dierker 25 FG.
F: Warner 68 run (Dierker kick).
Second Quarter
WC: Berry 40 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).
F: Parrish 68 run (Dierker kick).
WC: Berry 30 pass from Cleveland (kick fail).
WC: Darby 22 run (Darby run).
F: Warner 2 run (Dierker kick).
Third Quarter
WC: Darby 62 run (run fail).
F: Warner 68 run (Dierker kick).
WC: Howard 86 punt return (run fail).
F: Warner 75 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Parrish 25 run (Dierker kick).
FAIRFIELD 35, MIDDLETOWN 13
M 0 6 0 7 – 13
F 21 7 7 0 – 35
First Quarter
M: Bryant 70 run (kick fail).
F: Fisher 65 run (Maddy kick).
F: Fisher 12 run (Maddy kick).
F: Fisher 3 run (Maddy kick).
Second Quarter
F: Bivins 14 run (Maddy kick).
Third Quarter
F: Fisher 1 run (Maddy kick).
M: Bryant 5 run (Dearth kick).
GREENEVIEW 34, SOUTHEASTERN 0
S 0 0 0 0 – 0
G 3 7 18 6 – 34
First Quarter
G: Anderson 39 FG.
Second Quarter
G: Mangan 1 run (Anderson kick).
Third Quarter
G: Dehaven 23 run (kick fail).
G: Sandlin 1 run (kick fail).
G: Dehaven 9 run (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
G: Williams 48 pass from Dehaven (kick fail).
GREENON 24, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0
G 0 14 7 3 – 24
CC 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second Quarter
G: Moore 15 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).
G: Hough 35 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).
Third Quarter
G: Stewart 77 pass from Davis (Hawks kick).
Fourth Quarter
G: Hawks 50 FG.
LAKOTA WEST 40, HAMILTON 13
H 7 0 0 6 – 13
LW 14 7 7 12 – 40
First Quarter
H: Stephens 16 pass from Marshall (Rios kick).
LW: Bolden 5 run (Howard kick).
LW: Jones 29 interception return (Howard kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Rao 38 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
Third Quarter
LW: Lloyd 19 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
Fourth Quarter
LW: Rao 24 pass from Bolden (kick fail).
LW: Good 8 run (kick fail).
H: Stephens 31 pass from Marshall (kick fail).
MASON 28, LAKOTA EAST 21
M 7 7 7 7 – 28
LE 0 7 7 7 – 21
First Quarter
M: Orlando 1 pass from Molnar (Tymitz kick).
Second Quarter
LE: Thornhill 7 run (Hoffman kick).
M: Roux 3 run (Tymitz kick).
Third Quarter
M: Molnar 5 run (Tymitz kick).
LE: Kathman 8 run (Hoffman kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: McCormick 3 run (Tymitz kick).
LE: Thornhill 4 run (Hoffman kick).
MILTON-UNION 13, MADISON 12
Ma 6 0 0 6 – 12
MU 0 6 7 0 – 13
First Quarter
Ma: Pendleton 29 run (kick fail).
Second Quarter
MU: Pickrell 16 pass from Morter (kick fail).
Third Quarter
MU: Neumaier 57 run (Collins kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma: Almon 14 pass from Henry (pass fail).
NORTHMONT 20, FAIRMONT 6
F 0 0 0 6 – 6
N 0 7 13 0 – 20
Second Quarter
N: Moore 41 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
Third Quarter
N: Rice 9 run (Vuong kick).
N: Allen 8 run (Vuong kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Wright 38 pass from Hillon (kick fail).
PIQUA 43, BUTLER 18
P 17 6 6 14 – 43
B 0 10 0 8 – 18
First Quarter
P: Schrubb 41 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
P: Trombley 32 FG.
P: Medley 62 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
B: Bishop 4 run (Gross kick).
B: Gross 25 FG.
P: Lewis 31 pass from Ouhl (kick fail).
Third Quarter
P: Medley 33 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
P: Medley 4 run (Trombley kick).
B: Bishop 1 run (Wilson pass).
P: Coleman 56 run (Trombley kick).
SPRINGBORO 77, BEAVERCREEK 16
B 0 8 0 8 – 16
S 21 35 21 0 – 77
First Quarter
S: Case 33 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).
S: Case 89 run (Dapore kick).
S: Armbruster 46 run (Dapore kick).
Second Quarter
S: Trent 16 pass from Feldman (Dapore kick).
S: Trent 20 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).
S: Armbruster 8 run (Dapore kick).
B: Doyle 25 pass from Barnett (Hocker run).
S: Ethridge 69 kickoff return (Dapore kick).
Third Quarter
S: Armbruster 20 run (Dapore kick).
S: Feldman 55 run (Dapore kick).
S: Flynn 6 run (Dapore kick).
Fourth Quarter
B: Etienne 18 pass from Hocker (Blackmore run).
SPRINGFIELD 31, CENTERVILLE 24
S 14 0 10 0 7 – 31
C 7 10 0 7 0 – 24
First Quarter
C: Smith 19 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
S: Smoot 2 run (Yost kick).
S: Brown 39 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
Second Quarter
C: Callahan 15 run (Courville kick).
C: Courville 25 FG.
Third Quarter
S: Richardson 21 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
S: Yost 33 FG.
Fourth Quarter
C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).
Overtime
S: Thigpen 20 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
TALAWANDA 17, HARRISON 7
T 14 0 3 0 – 17
H 0 0 0 7 – 7
First Quarter
T: Bothast-Revalee 42 pass from Wright (June kick).
T: Bothast-Revalee 32 run (June kick).
Third Quarter
T: June 31 FG.
Fourth Quarter
H: Young 1 run (Swope kick).
TIPPECANOE 28, GREENVILLE 0
T 14 7 7 0 – 28
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
T: Shirley 23 pass from Taylor (Hadden kick).
T: Taylor 14 run (Hadden kick).
Second Quarter
T: Shirley 56 pass from Taylor (Hadden kick).
Third Quarter
T: Taylor 77 run (Hadden kick).
WAYNE 35, MIAMISBURG 24
M 7 3 14 0 – 24
W 0 14 7 14 – 35
First Quarter
M: Davis 3 run (Bryant kick).
Second Quarter
W: Ward 10 run (Doan kick).
W: Ward 3 run (Doan kick).
M: Bryant 27 FG.
Third Quarter
W: Fancher 12 run (Doan kick).
M: Harger 1 run (Bryant kick).
M: Harger 1 run (Bryant kick).
Fourth Quarter
W: Greene 17 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).
W: Fancher 56 run (Doan kick).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Colerain 2, La Salle 2
Edgewood 3, Fenwick 1
Fairbanks 5, Tree of Life 1
Legacy Christian 7, Dixie 0: Riddle (LC) 3 goals, Campbell (LC) 2 goals.
Mariemont 9, McNicholas 1
Mason 4, Kings 1
Northwestern 6, West Jefferson 0
Oak Hills 2, Elder 1
Olentangy Orange 2, Carroll 1
Summit Country Day 3, Lakota East 1
Wyoming 5, Badin 0
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Bellefontaine 9, Marion Harding HS 2
Dayton Christian 6, Middletown Christian 0
Fairbanks 6, Tree of Life 1
Indian Hill 3, Ross 1
Jonathan Alder 3, St. Peter’s 0
Legacy Christian 1, Dixie 0: Leach (LC) goal.
Madison Plains 2, Miami Trace 1
Middletown Madison 0, Troy Christian 0
Milford 2, Sycamore 1
Milton-Union 4, Brookville 1
Newton 6, Yellow Springs 0: Deeter (N) 3 goals, Diceanu (N) 2 goals 2 assists.
Oak Hills 2, West Clermont 0
Purcell Marian 5, St. Bernard 2
Roger Bacon 4, Wyoming 0
Summit Country Day 3, Lakota East 2
Girls Tennis
Saturday’s Results
Oakwood 3, Alter 2: McCloskey (O) def. Lampman (A) 6-0, 6-3; Hall (O) def. Gaynoski (A) 6-2, 6-2; Riggs (O) def. Hoskins (A) 6-0, 6-2; Pojman-Baker (A) def. C.Schnell-Ritschel (O) 3-6, 6-0, 7-5; Rupper-Collins (A) def. Kris-Bauer (O) 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: Maurer (FL) 28 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 13 kills 12 digs, Grudich (FL) 12 digs 3 aces.
Mechanicsburg 3, Marion Elgin 0: Lawhorn (M) 9 kills 8 digs 6 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 3 aces, Ayars (M) 26 assists 6 digs.
Troy Christian 3, Bradford 2
