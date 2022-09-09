dayton-daily-news logo
X

H.S. Results 9/7-9/8

ajc.com

High School Sports
14 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Purcell Marian 55, Shroder 8

Trotwood 26, Alter 24

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 2, Oakwood 1

Brookville 5, Middletown Madison 0

Buckeye Valley 5, West Jefferson 1

Dixie 9, Tri-County North 0

Eaton 2, Valley View 0

Harrison 5, Mount Healthy 0

Legacy Christian 4, Xenia 1

Milton-Union 1, Troy Christian 0

Monroe 2, Waynesville 2: M: Kuss goal, Volk goal.

Newton 1, Twin Valley South 1

Northmont 1, Butler 0

Northwestern 4, Greenon 0

Oak Hills 5, Hamilton 1

Springboro 4, Lakota East 0

Sycamore 3, Colerain 2

Talawanda 5, Edgewood 1

Troy 3, Miamisburg 0

Wayne 2, Stebbins 0

Waynesville 2, Monroe 2

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 1, Bluffton 1

Bellefontaine 1, Ben Logan 1

Jonathan Alder 1, Graham 0

La Salle 3, Carroll 2

Northwestern 5, London 3

Preble Shawnee 2, Centerville (IN) 1

Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 1: T: Martinez 3 goals, Salinas goal assist, Munoz goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Franklin 4, Fairborn 0

Greenon 5, Northeastern 0

Lakota East 2, Lakota West 1

Middletown 1, Princeton 0

Middletown Madison 3, Brookville 2

Newton 1, Twin Valley South 1

Oak Hills 6, Hamilton 0

Ross 1, Taylor 1

Sycamore 5, Colerain 1

Tri-County North 3, Dixie 0

Waynesville 2, Monroe 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Fairbanks 1

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 6, Springfield 0

Bellefontaine 2, Ben Logan 0

Butler 11, Greenville 0

Fairborn 10, West Carrollton 0

Graham 3, Jonathan Alder 1

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0

Miamisburg 1, Centerville 1

Northmont 5, Wayne 0: N: Sheets 3 goals, Perkins goal assist, Jacobs goal.

Northwestern 8, London 0

Sidney 10, Stebbins 0

Springboro 2, Fairmont 1

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 1: T: Spencer 2 goals.

Urbana 5, Springfield Shawnee 0: U: Mounce 3 goals, Keely goal, Laird goal assist.

Tippecanoe 9, Piqua 0

Troy 7, Xenia 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 169, Anna 180: Dietz (B) 36, Meyer (B) 37, Cobb (A) 39, Hagenmier (A) 41.

Dayton Christian 198, Mechanicsburg 199: Lotter (DC) 43, Clinefelter (DC) 47, Forte (DC) 54, Dershem (DC) 54.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 216, Fairbanks 229: Rausch (M) 49, Rausch (M) 52, Schipfer (M) 56.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Bradford 0

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 35 assists, Ablers 11 kills, Luthman 8 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 1: Ti: Gustavson 11 kills, Voisard 5 aces 13 digs, Wildermuth 46 assists.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, McNicholas 0: Shope def. Ackerman 6-1, 6-0; Gayonski def. Doyle 6-1, 6-0; Schaefer def. Umstead 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Hoskins def. Rose-Strebel 6-2, 6-0; Phillips-Trombley def. Crooker-Weidenbacker 6-4, 6-3.

Butler 3, Troy 2: Schoenherr(B) d. Short 6-0, 6-0; Niemi(T) d. Faulkner 6-0, 3-6, 7-5; Riggs(B) d. Romick 7-5, 6-4; Johnston/Rogers(T) d. Britton/Sutter 6-4, 6-3; Long/Petty(B) d. Bertke/Turnbull 6-1, 6-3.

Centerville Gold 5, Bellbrook 0: Hinshaw def. Brink 6-2, 6-0; Owen def. Chappers 6-2, 6-1; Alappatt def. Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Siler/MacPherson def. Drescharf/Schleich, Lainey 6-1, 6-2; Riley/Rindler def. Trusty/Filburn 6-3, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d. Harsman 6-0 6-0; Parisi (CJ) d. Lees 6-0 6-2; Powers (CJ) d. Rumphe 6-0 6-1; Acuna/Dembiczak (CJ) d. Teodoro/Wagner 6-1 6-2; Musto/Hubbard (CJ) d. Englehardt/Lipp 7-5 7-6.

Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood 0

Tecumseh 5, Urbana 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 4, Northwestern 1: Shope (A) def. Errett 6-3, 6-4; Fraker (N) def. Gayonski 6-4, 6-2; Schaefer (A) def. Yeager 6-1, 7-6(3); Baker-Hoskins (A) def. Haley-Errett 6-1, 6-1; Phillips-Trombley (A) def. Haley-Parker 6-1, 6-1.

Badin 3, Lakota West 2: Boyle (B) def. Schleibaum 6-1, 6-1; Demmel (B) def. Wade 6-2, 6-2; Lees (B) def. Philkill 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Sanders/Hankins def. Lipp/Teodoro 6-1, 6-2; Felix-Okpe/Knoll def. Englehardt/Wagner 6-1, 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 3 Eaton 2: Mac. Hitchcock (E) d. Harsman 6-0 6-0; Mal. HItchcock (E) d. Parisi 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Daniels 6-1 6-1; Acuna/Dembiczak (CJ) d. Klawon/Jackson 6-1 6-1; Musto/Hubbard (CJ) d. Pannighetti/Huffman 6-1 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Northmont 0: Bauer def Braswell 6-4, 6-4; Waibel def Kelsey 6-2, 6-1; Tobias won def Buxton: 6-4, 7-5; Zweizig/Patel def Hibbard/Robinson 6-1, 6-1; Collins/Snipes def Carpenter/Weiss 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 4, Tecumseh 1: Short (Tr) d. Sammy Russell. 6-1, 6-2; Niemi (Tr) d. Hagenbuch 6-0, 6-0; Romick (Tr) d.Owens 6-0,6-0; Walrath/Walrath (Te) d. Johnston/Rogers 6-4, 6-4; Logan/Turnbull (Tr) d. Thomson./Manning 6-0, 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 8/24-8/25
2
H.S. Results 8/22-8/23
3
H.S. Results 8/17-8/18
4
H.S. Results 8/16
5
H.S. Results 8/12
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top