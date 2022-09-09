H.S. Results 9/7-9/8

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 2, Oakwood 1

Brookville 5, Middletown Madison 0

Buckeye Valley 5, West Jefferson 1

Dixie 9, Tri-County North 0

Eaton 2, Valley View 0

Harrison 5, Mount Healthy 0

Legacy Christian 4, Xenia 1

Milton-Union 1, Troy Christian 0

Monroe 2, Waynesville 2: M: Kuss goal, Volk goal.

Newton 1, Twin Valley South 1

Northmont 1, Butler 0

Northwestern 4, Greenon 0

Oak Hills 5, Hamilton 1

Springboro 4, Lakota East 0

Sycamore 3, Colerain 2

Talawanda 5, Edgewood 1

Troy 3, Miamisburg 0

Wayne 2, Stebbins 0

Waynesville 2, Monroe 2

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 1, Bluffton 1

Bellefontaine 1, Ben Logan 1

Jonathan Alder 1, Graham 0

La Salle 3, Carroll 2

Northwestern 5, London 3

Preble Shawnee 2, Centerville (IN) 1

Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 1: T: Martinez 3 goals, Salinas goal assist, Munoz goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Franklin 4, Fairborn 0

Greenon 5, Northeastern 0

Lakota East 2, Lakota West 1

Middletown 1, Princeton 0

Middletown Madison 3, Brookville 2

Newton 1, Twin Valley South 1

Oak Hills 6, Hamilton 0

Ross 1, Taylor 1

Sycamore 5, Colerain 1

Tri-County North 3, Dixie 0

Waynesville 2, Monroe 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Fairbanks 1

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 6, Springfield 0

Bellefontaine 2, Ben Logan 0

Butler 11, Greenville 0

Fairborn 10, West Carrollton 0

Graham 3, Jonathan Alder 1

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0

Miamisburg 1, Centerville 1

Northmont 5, Wayne 0: N: Sheets 3 goals, Perkins goal assist, Jacobs goal.

Northwestern 8, London 0

Sidney 10, Stebbins 0

Springboro 2, Fairmont 1

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 1: T: Spencer 2 goals.

Urbana 5, Springfield Shawnee 0: U: Mounce 3 goals, Keely goal, Laird goal assist.

Tippecanoe 9, Piqua 0

Troy 7, Xenia 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 169, Anna 180: Dietz (B) 36, Meyer (B) 37, Cobb (A) 39, Hagenmier (A) 41.

Dayton Christian 198, Mechanicsburg 199: Lotter (DC) 43, Clinefelter (DC) 47, Forte (DC) 54, Dershem (DC) 54.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 216, Fairbanks 229: Rausch (M) 49, Rausch (M) 52, Schipfer (M) 56.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Bradford 0

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 35 assists, Ablers 11 kills, Luthman 8 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 1: Ti: Gustavson 11 kills, Voisard 5 aces 13 digs, Wildermuth 46 assists.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, McNicholas 0: Shope def. Ackerman 6-1, 6-0; Gayonski def. Doyle 6-1, 6-0; Schaefer def. Umstead 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Hoskins def. Rose-Strebel 6-2, 6-0; Phillips-Trombley def. Crooker-Weidenbacker 6-4, 6-3.

Butler 3, Troy 2: Schoenherr(B) d. Short 6-0, 6-0; Niemi(T) d. Faulkner 6-0, 3-6, 7-5; Riggs(B) d. Romick 7-5, 6-4; Johnston/Rogers(T) d. Britton/Sutter 6-4, 6-3; Long/Petty(B) d. Bertke/Turnbull 6-1, 6-3.

Centerville Gold 5, Bellbrook 0: Hinshaw def. Brink 6-2, 6-0; Owen def. Chappers 6-2, 6-1; Alappatt def. Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Siler/MacPherson def. Drescharf/Schleich, Lainey 6-1, 6-2; Riley/Rindler def. Trusty/Filburn 6-3, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d. Harsman 6-0 6-0; Parisi (CJ) d. Lees 6-0 6-2; Powers (CJ) d. Rumphe 6-0 6-1; Acuna/Dembiczak (CJ) d. Teodoro/Wagner 6-1 6-2; Musto/Hubbard (CJ) d. Englehardt/Lipp 7-5 7-6.

Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood 0

Tecumseh 5, Urbana 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 4, Northwestern 1: Shope (A) def. Errett 6-3, 6-4; Fraker (N) def. Gayonski 6-4, 6-2; Schaefer (A) def. Yeager 6-1, 7-6(3); Baker-Hoskins (A) def. Haley-Errett 6-1, 6-1; Phillips-Trombley (A) def. Haley-Parker 6-1, 6-1.

Badin 3, Lakota West 2: Boyle (B) def. Schleibaum 6-1, 6-1; Demmel (B) def. Wade 6-2, 6-2; Lees (B) def. Philkill 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Sanders/Hankins def. Lipp/Teodoro 6-1, 6-2; Felix-Okpe/Knoll def. Englehardt/Wagner 6-1, 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 3 Eaton 2: Mac. Hitchcock (E) d. Harsman 6-0 6-0; Mal. HItchcock (E) d. Parisi 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Daniels 6-1 6-1; Acuna/Dembiczak (CJ) d. Klawon/Jackson 6-1 6-1; Musto/Hubbard (CJ) d. Pannighetti/Huffman 6-1 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Northmont 0: Bauer def Braswell 6-4, 6-4; Waibel def Kelsey 6-2, 6-1; Tobias won def Buxton: 6-4, 7-5; Zweizig/Patel def Hibbard/Robinson 6-1, 6-1; Collins/Snipes def Carpenter/Weiss 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 4, Tecumseh 1: Short (Tr) d. Sammy Russell. 6-1, 6-2; Niemi (Tr) d. Hagenbuch 6-0, 6-0; Romick (Tr) d.Owens 6-0,6-0; Walrath/Walrath (Te) d. Johnston/Rogers 6-4, 6-4; Logan/Turnbull (Tr) d. Thomson./Manning 6-0, 6-0.

