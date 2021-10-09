No. 3 Springfield stays perfect with rout of No. 9 Centerville

The Elks grabbed the momentum in the opening minutes by attempting and recovering an onside kick to begin the game. They then took advantage of a pass-interference penalty on 4th-and-10 and scored on a pass from Chase Harrison to Emable Wakilongo. That touchdown ended Springfield’s three-game and 14-quarter scoreless streak.

Springfield overcame three penalties, one of which erased a touchdown run by Te’Sean Smoot, on its opening drive. The Wildcats faced 4th-and-10 when Smoot ran for the first score. A penalty made that a 4th-and-3, and the Wildcats still converted. Smoot capped the drive with a short touchdown run.

Smoot capped Springfield’s second drive with another short run and then threw a touchdown pass to Anthony Brown on Springfield’s third drive. Springfield led 21-7. It was Brown’s third touchdown catch of the season.

The Wildcats took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Cole Yost kicked a 43-yard field goal in the final minute.

Smoot ran for his third touchdown of the game and 11th of the season in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-7. The Wildcats return an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and added one more touchdown in the final minute.