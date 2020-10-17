Trotwood-Madison dominates second half to beat Carroll in second round

Hezekiah Hudson-Davis finished with 155 yards on 20 carries. Carter Mims led the receivers with three catches, including a one-handed grab, for 43 yards. Cooper Stewart completed 6 of 11 passes for 88 yards.

Ryan Chapman completed 19 of 31 passes for 239 yards for Carroll. Steven Chapman caught three passes for 75 yards. Sam Severt caught 11 passes for 88 yards.

Trotwood-Madison started the season in Week 4 and beat Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall and Belmont in the regular season. It received a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Carroll (4-4) advanced to the second round by beating No. 14 Celina 42-39.