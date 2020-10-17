Trotwood-Madison dominates second half to beat Carroll in second round

Hezekiah Hudson-Davis rushed for three touchdowns as No. 3 seed Trotwood-Madison beat No. 19 seed Carroll 28-7 on Friday in the second round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs in Trotwood.
The Rams (4-0), the defending D-III state champions, will play No. 6 Alter in the regional quarterfinals on Oct. 23. Alter (5-2) beat No. 11 Dunbar 35-13 on Friday.
Carroll led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a 56-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Chapman to Steve Chapman.
Trotwood-Madison took control with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Hudson-Davis, who had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards in the third quarter. A 79-yard run by Davis set up the third touchdown.
Jeremiah Hudson-Davis scored Trotwood-Madison’s fourth touchdown with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hezekiah Hudson-Davis finished with 155 yards on 20 carries. Carter Mims led the receivers with three catches, including a one-handed grab, for 43 yards. Cooper Stewart completed 6 of 11 passes for 88 yards.
Ryan Chapman completed 19 of 31 passes for 239 yards for Carroll. Steven Chapman caught three passes for 75 yards. Sam Severt caught 11 passes for 88 yards.
Trotwood-Madison started the season in Week 4 and beat Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall and Belmont in the regular season. It received a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Carroll (4-4) advanced to the second round by beating No. 14 Celina 42-39.