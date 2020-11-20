Trotwood-Madison shuts down sports through Dec. 14

Trotwood-Madison is suspending winter sports through Dec. 14, assistant athletic director Chuck Richardson said Friday, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise around Ohio.
The announcement affects the boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling teams.
The shutdown starts Sunday. All facilities will be closed to student-athletes, and there will be no games or practices.
The girls basketball team had been scheduled to start the season Saturday, but that game had already been cancelled, Richardson said.
The school has been conducting classes virtually since Monday.
Montgomery County issued a stay-at-home advisory that started Friday and runs through Dec. 17. Dayton Public Schools shut down its schools and sports teams for six weeks on Wednesday.