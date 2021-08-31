dayton-daily-news logo
Two Montgomery County teams to meet in Week 3 after cancellations

Fairmont's Drew Baker looks for room to run vs. Alter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Baker rushed for 147 yards in the Firebirds' 16-7 win. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED
Fairmont's Drew Baker looks for room to run vs. Alter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Baker rushed for 147 yards in the Firebirds' 16-7 win. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED

By David Jablonski
Alter will play at Miamisburg in Week 3 of the high school football season Friday after both teams saw games with their original opponents cancelled.

Alter (1-1) was originally scheduled at home against Belmont this week. Belmont (0-1) had its second straight game cancelled. It was unable to play Chaminade-Julienne last week.

Alter lost 16-7 at Fairmont in Week 1 and then beat Thurgood Marshall 49-0 at home.

Miamisburg (2-0) was scheduled to play at home against Harrison (0-2) this week. The Vikings opened the season with a 31-7 victory at home against West Carrollton and then beat Lebanon 35-14.

A number of schedules around Ohio have been changed because of COVID-19 issues.

Two Clark County teams saw games cancelled Monday. Springfield is looking for a new opponent because Trotwood-Madison paused athletic activities until Sept. 6. Southeastern’s COVID-19 issues forced it to cancel its game against Fairbanks.

