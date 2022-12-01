Holmes, Camara lead Dayton to halftime lead against Western Michigan

Key stat: Dayton shot 54.5% (12 of 22), and Western Michigan shot 34.6% (9 of 26).

Injury news: Western Michigan’s Lamar Norman Jr. was helped to the locker room after an injury. He scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting before the injury.

Rotation news: With Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith on crutches after suffering injuries Friday in a 79-75 overtime loss to BYU, Dayton started R.J. Blakney and Mustapha Amzil in their place. Blakney started the first five games but then came off the bench in the last two games.

Koby Brea, who missed six of the first seven games and did not travel to the tournament in the Bahamas because of an illness, played just short of 10 minutes in the first half. Brea was the first player off the bench along with Zimi Nwokeji. Brady Uhl was the third player off the bench and played just short of two minutes.