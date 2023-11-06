BreakingNews
Ex-Centerville police officer sentenced to prison for Hamilton fatal child shooting

How many wins will the Dayton Flyers have this year? Take our poll

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers basketball season officially begins tonight with a game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 p.m. at UD Arena.

How many wins do you think the Flyers will have this season? Take our poll below.

DateOpponentTimeNote
Nov. 6SIUE7 p.m. 
Nov. 10at Northwestern8:30 p.m. 
Nov. 16vs. LSU4 p.m.Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 17vs. North Texas/St. John's Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 19vs. Houston/Towson/Utah/Wake Forest Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 24Youngstown State7 p.m. 
Nov. 29at SMU8 p.m. 
Dec. 2Grambling State2 p.m. 
Dec. 6UNLV9 p.m. 
Dec. 9Troy12:30 p.m. 
Dec. 16at Cincinnati Hoops Classic
Dec. 20Oakland7 p.m. 
Dec. 30Longwood2 p.m. 
Jan. 3at Davidson7 p.m. 
Jan. 7Massachusetts1 p.m. 
Jan. 12at Duquesne7 p.m. 
Jan. 16Saint Louis8 p.m. 
Jan. 20Rhode Island12:30 p.m. 
Jan. 23at La Salle6:30 p.m. 
Jan. 27at Richmond6 p.m. 
Jan. 30George Washington7 p.m. 
Feb. 2St. Bonaventure7 p.m. 
Feb. 6at Saint Joseph's8 p.m. 
Feb. 9at VCU7 p.m. 
Feb. 13Duquesne7 p.m. 
Feb. 17Fordham1:30 p.m. 
Feb. 21at George Mason7 p.m. 
Feb. 27Davidson7 p.m. 
March 1at Loyola Chicago9 p.m. 
March 5at Saint Louis p.m. 
March 8VCU7 p.m. 
March 12-17Atlantic 10 Championship at Barclays Center, Brooklyn
In Other News
1
ANALYSIS: 5 more thoughts on Ohio State’s win at Rutgers
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders poised for another year of prolific...
3
UD fan receives support from former Flyers in fight against brain...
4
‘I just want to say thank you’ — Votto sends message to Reds fans one...
5
ANALYSIS: Key takeaways from Bengals’ win over Bills
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top