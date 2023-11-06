How many wins will the Dayton Flyers have this year? Take our poll

The Dayton Flyers basketball season officially begins tonight with a game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 p.m. at UD Arena.
How many wins do you think the Flyers will have this season? Take our poll below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Note
|Nov. 6
|SIUE
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 10
|at Northwestern
|8:30 p.m.
|Nov. 16
|vs. LSU
|4 p.m.
|Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
|Nov. 17
|vs. North Texas/St. John's
|Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
|Nov. 19
|vs. Houston/Towson/Utah/Wake Forest
|Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.
|Nov. 24
|Youngstown State
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 29
|at SMU
|8 p.m.
|Dec. 2
|Grambling State
|2 p.m.
|Dec. 6
|UNLV
|9 p.m.
|Dec. 9
|Troy
|12:30 p.m.
|Dec. 16
|at Cincinnati
|Hoops Classic
|Dec. 20
|Oakland
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 30
|Longwood
|2 p.m.
|Jan. 3
|at Davidson
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 7
|Massachusetts
|1 p.m.
|Jan. 12
|at Duquesne
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 16
|Saint Louis
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 20
|Rhode Island
|12:30 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|at La Salle
|6:30 p.m.
|Jan. 27
|at Richmond
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 30
|George Washington
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 2
|St. Bonaventure
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 6
|at Saint Joseph's
|8 p.m.
|Feb. 9
|at VCU
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 13
|Duquesne
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 17
|Fordham
|1:30 p.m.
|Feb. 21
|at George Mason
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 27
|Davidson
|7 p.m.
|March 1
|at Loyola Chicago
|9 p.m.
|March 5
|at Saint Louis
|p.m.
|March 8
|VCU
|7 p.m.
|March 12-17
|Atlantic 10 Championship
|at Barclays Center, Brooklyn
