Ten games that will determine the A-10′s fate on Selection Sunday

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant spent a few moments talking to his predecessor, Archie Miller, before the 15 Atlantic 10 Conference coaches posed for a group photo together outside the Barclays Center on Tuesday during Media Day.

Miller made getting to the NCAA tournament a habit during his seven years as the UD head coach, leading the program to an unprecedented four straight appearances. The Flyers earned at-large bids from 2014-17.

That feat looks even more impressive today because Grant’s program has earned only one NCAA tournament berth in six years — albeit in the year the tournament was cancelled by the pandemic — while Miller has coached four seasons at Indiana and one season at Rhode Island and has not returned to March Madness.

Getting to the tournament is difficult, something all the A-10 coaches know well because only the league’s tournament champion, Virginia Commonwealth, made it last season. The A-10 became a one-bid league for the first time since 2005.

The 2023-24 season will show whether that’s an aberration or a trend. Grant is optimistic it’s the former.

“A lot of what happens in the A-10 is decided early in November and December with people forming opinions,” Grant said. “Obviously, we’ve got to do a great job ourselves, making sure we do our job in non-conference. But I think once we get into conference play, I put our league up against anybody. You’ve got great coaches and a lot of great players in this league.”

Dayton lost all four of its games against teams ranked in the top 100 of the Ken Pomeroy ratings in November and December last season. No one else in the A-10 did enough in non-conference play to build a resume worthy of the NCAA either. They had chances, and they’ll have chances again this season.

Here’s a look at 10 non-conference games involving A-10 teams that will help determine where the league stands in the NCAA tournament picture.

1. Dayton at Northwestern, Nov. 10: This is the first game of a two-game series. The Wildcats will play at UD Arena in the 2024-25 season. Northwestern ranks 40th in the preseason Pomeroy ratings. It’s the highest-rated opponent on UD’s non-conference schedule, though it could face a higher-ranked team in the Charleston Classic.

2. Dayton vs. LSU, Nov. 16: Dayton’s performance in its annual November tournament always has a big impact on its resume. This is its opening game in the Charleston Classic. LSU begins the season at No. 47 in the Pomeroy ratings. Dayton will play St. John’s or North Texas in its second game.

3. Richmond vs. Colorado, Nov. 20: Colorado was just outside the top 25 in the Associated Press preseason poll. This game is part of the Sunshine Slam and will take place in Daytona Beach, Fla. Richmond will play Florida State or UNLV in the second game of the event.

4. Saint Joseph’s at Kentucky, Nov. 20: The Hawks have not won a non-conference game against a top-100 opponent since they beat Connecticut in 2019 in the third game of coach Billy Lange’s first season.

5. Loyola Chicago vs. Creighton, Nov. 22: The Ramblers finished last in their first season in the A-10 and were picked eighth this season. Creighton ranks 12th in the Pomeroy ratings. The teams play in Kansas City, Mo.

6. Duquesne at Nebraska, Nov. 22: The Dukes lost to Kentucky and Marshall in their top non-conference games last season but beat No. 100 Indiana State. This game against Nebraska is their only game against a Power Five opponent this season.

7. VCU vs. Iowa State, Nov. 23: For the Rams and new coach Ryan Odom, this the opening game of the ESPN Events Invitational, the tournament Dayton won in 2021. VCU will play Boise State or Virginia Tech in the second game.

8. George Mason at Tennessee, Dec. 5: This is the first big non-conference game for new Patriots coach Tony Skinn. Tennessee ranks eight in the preseason Pomeroy ratings.

9. St. Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic, Dec. 16: One season after making the Final Four, Florida Atlantic plays two A-10 teams: Loyola in its opener on Nov. 8 and this game against the Bonnies at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass.

10. Fordham vs. St. John’s, Dec. 16: The Rams built a 12-1 non-conference record last season against a week schedule, losing only to Tennessee. This game against St. John’s is the best game on its 2023-24 schedule, though it also plays North Texas and Tulane, both ranked in the top 100.