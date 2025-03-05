Hubbard retires after seven-year career with Bengals

Injuries had taken a toll on his body the past few years. He missed the final three games with what turned out to be a PCL strain last year, and he missed two games in 2023 because of an ankle injury that he finished the season on and had surgically repaired that offseason.

“I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me,” Hubbard said in a statement posted on his social media. “I could not have done any of this alone. To the fans — Who Dey Nation — I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Amid an overhaul of the defense this offseason, there had been speculation the Bengals could be considering cutting Hubbard or potentially trying to trade him as a cost-saving measure. The 30-year-old had seen a decline in production while battling injuries and was set to enter the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $11.5 million and a dead money amount of just $2 million if he was released.

Hubbard leaves on his own terms following a career full of memorable moments, including the “Fumble in the Jungle” or “Hubbard Yard Dash” play that sealed a playoff win against the Ravens at the end of the 2022 season. As the Ravens were about to take a fourth-quarter lead in their Wild Card game against the Bengals, Hubbard scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and returned it for a 98-yard touchdown.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The four-year team captain finished his career with 398 tackles (236 solo), 55 tackles for loss, 38.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, one interception, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His 38.5 sacks are the fourth-most among all players in the 2018 rookie class.

Although the Bengals missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, Hubbard played a crucial role in helping Cincinnati win back-to-back AFC North Division titles in 2021 and 2022, making consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game and earning a berth in Super Bowl LVI. He played in seven postseason contests, all starts, recording 29 tackles, four sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

“Sam always has been and always will be a wonderful part of the Bengals organization and the entire Cincinnati community,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. “Growing up here, he was a top youth athlete on local gridirons and lacrosse fields before becoming a standout football player at Ohio State. We were fortunate to draft him in 2018, and we immediately knew that we added an outstanding player and an even better person to our team.

“Sam epitomizes what you want in a player — he’s a great teammate, a talented athlete and a passionate community member. He helped us win a lot of football games, and he had a number of very memorable plays over the years. His 98-yard fumble recovery return in the Wild Card win over Baltimore is one of the most iconic touchdowns in team history. It has been my honor to watch him play his entire NFL career for his hometown team. We thank him for the memories he created as ‘Cincinnati’s Own.’”

Hubbard also was known for his commitment to the local community.

In 2021, he created the Sam Hubbard Foundation with the goal of bringing equitable access to food, education and a healthy lifestyle for all Cincinnatians. He launched several community-based events and initiatives, highlighted by Hubbard’s Cupboards, the annual Fowling Tournament and The Sam Hubbard Youth Football Camp, and he was recognized as the Bengals’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2021 and 2022.

“Sam is the definition of what it means to be a professional, and I will always be grateful for the role he played as a leader for our team,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “Sam brought a championship mindset to work every single day with his dedication, commitment and passion for the game. He has proven to be a winner at every level of his career and helped get the most out of his teammates. Sam embraced his Cincinnati roots and created a lasting legacy on and off the field. I am certain he will continue to find success with everything the future brings for him.”