Local H&R Block franchisee announces new NIL deal for Dayton basketball players

It’s the latest NIL opportunity for Dayton men’s basketball players and unique in that includes the five international players, who can only take advantage of their NIL rights when they’re out of the country because of rules regarding their student visas.

Toumani Camara, of Belgium, for example, wrote this on Twitter on Nov. 25 when Dayton was in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

“Connecting with loyal fans and earning NIL compensation from the Bahamas,” Camara wrote. “Thankful for an amazing tax partner in H&R Block franchisee Ron Morton who takes care of me. He has franchise locations across the Dayton region.”

Morton is H&R Block’s largest franchisee with 74 locations across eight states. He has nine locations in the greater Dayton region.

The NCAA granted athletes their NIL rights in the summer of 2021. Morton was on board from the start.

“I wanted the team to continue winning,” he said, “and if (fans) don’t participate, they’re not going to get the big-name players. It’s the way it is.”

A 1965 Meadowdale High School graduate, Morton ran track and cross country at Austin Peay University. He and Andrea donated money to that school and had the track at Fortera Stadium named after them in September. To celebrate, Ron ran the first mile on the newly-named track, where he the school record with a time of 16 minutes, 6.3 seconds in the three-mile event as a freshman.

Since the NIL era began, the Mortons have gotten to know the UD players better. Ron said he was scared to say hello to them before because he didn’t want to run afoul of the myriad NCAA rules. Now he can befriend the players and support them.

“I’ll be involved from now on,” Morton said.

PLAYER APPEARANCES

Fans can meet Dayton players at Morton’s H&R Block franchises. Here’s a schedule of their appearances. Fans interested in attending are asked to RSVP at the following link to expedite check-in: https://bit.ly/HRBflyers.

January 22, 2023 (Noon to 2 p.m.): DaRon Holmes II and Brady Uhl at Centerville location (1514 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.).

Wednesday, Feb. 1 (5-7 p.m.): Holmes and R.J. Blakney at Tipp City location (15 S. Tippecanoe Dr.).

Wednesday, Feb. 1 (5-7 p.m.): Malachi Smith and Zimi Nwokeji at New Carlisle location (210 N. Main St.).

Wednesday, Feb. 1 (5-7 p.m.): Koby Brea and Mike Sharavjamts at Xenia location (89 S. Allison Ave).