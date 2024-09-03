McCoy: Reds top Verlander, Astros

It ended Houston’s six-game winning streak and it was Cincinnati’s first back-to-back wins in 2 1/2 weeks.

The 41-year Verlander, a three-time Cy Young winner and seven-time All-Star, gave an early indication that it wasn’t his day.

For the first time in his illustrious 19-year career he walked the first three batters he faced — Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz on full counts and Tyler Stephenson on 3-and-1.

TJ Friedl produced a run with a sacrifice fly and Ty France singled home a run, the first of four hits for France.

Before his 4 1/3 innings were over, Verlander had given up a season-high five runs, a season-high eight hits and a season-high four walks.

And during those 4 1/3 innings, Verlander needed a season-high 107 pitches, only 58 for strikes.

Meanwhile, once again and probably for the rest of the season, Reds manager David Bell had to use his pitching staff like a 1,000-piece jig saw puzzle.

Rookie Julian Aguiar started on only three days of rest and provided 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs, two hits and two walks.

Sam Moll pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings, Carson Spiers was in for 2 1/3 and gave up one run, three hits and walked three and Emilio Pagan provided 2 1/3 innings of no runs and one hit.

Bell took a gamble in the ninth with two outs and a runner on third. Due up was Yordan Alvarez, owner of 30 home runs and a .313 batting average.

He is left-handed and represented the tying run, so Bell brought in left-hander Justin Wilson, even though all season Alvarez has hit left-handers better than right-handers.

It worked. Alvarez lined to center to end it, Cincinnati’s seventh straight win over the first-place Astros (American League West) over the past two seasons.

After the Reds grabbed the 2-0 lead in the first, the Astros tied it in the third, 2-2, when Bell took another chance. This one didn’t work.

With runners on third and second with one out, he ordered Alvarez intentionally walk. The problem was that it brought up Yainer Diaz, owner of MLB’s third best batting average with runners in scoring position (.363).

And he showed how and why, driving a two-run single to center to tie it.

The Reds had two outs and nobody on in the fifth against Verlander, then France singled for his third hit and Jake Fraley singled.

There was a meeting on the mound and with 99 pitches it was expected Verlander would be removed. But he used his credentials to convince manager Joe Espada to leave him in to face Santiago Espinal.

Bad decision. It was a situation Espinal has lived for and flourished in all season. After France and Fraley pulled off a double steal, Espinal blooped a two-run single to right for a 4-2 lead.

Then Verlander was removed. Espinal stole second and scored on a single by Amed Rosario.

Houston pulled within 5-3 in the seventh when Spiers issued a one-out walk to Jose Altuve and a double to Alvarez. He was replaced with Pagan and Altuve scored on Diaz’s sacrifice fly. From there, eight of nine Astros were retired.

The Reds could have made it easier on themselves, but left 14 runners on base, at least one in all eight innings. From the first through the eighth it was two, one, two, two, one, one, three and two.

The day, though, was biggest for France, a frequent positive contributor since the Reds acquired him at the trade deadline from Seattle. His four-hit day was the fourth time in his career he had a four hits in a game.

“This game gets harder by the day and four hits don’t happen every day and when they do they’re fun,” said France during a post-game interview with Bally Sports Ohio.

That France had two hits in two appearances against Verlander was not surprising. He has had career-success against Verlander.

“When you are going up against a guy of his caliber, it brings out the best in you,” said France. “I’ve had a good handful of at bats against him and had some success. He is on his way to the Hall of Fame so any time you get the opportunity to step in the box against a guy like that, you want to take advantage of it.”

France was a lost soul in Seattle, played little, but he is getting regular playing time at first base with the Reds.

“Yeah, it’s been great here,” he said. “These group of guys welcomed me, the environment is incredible, it’s nice playing in a hitter’s park, for sure. Baseball is fun again, it’s been nice.”