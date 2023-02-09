McMahon, Mikesell propel No. 13 Buckeye women past Gophers

Mara Braun scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (9-15, 2-11), who led at the half of the first meeting before losing 83-71. Minnesota is 0-7 against ranked teams.

Mikesell and McMahon combined for 33 points in the first half as the Buckeyes took a 52-33 lead. With Mikesell making all five of her 3-pointers, Ohio State was 6 of 7 from long range and shot 62% while the Golden Gophers were shooting 41%.

After Minnesota opened the scoring with a pair of free throws, McMahon had a three-point play to kickstart a 21-2 run. McMahon had nine of her 11 first-quarter points in the run with her free throws making it 21-4 at the 3:19 mark. It was 23-10 after one.

Mikesell had four 3s in the second quarter as the lead reached 23 points at one point.

Mikesell opened the third quarter with her sixth 3-pointer and McMahon had her third three-point play and the lead reached 80-47 when Bristow had a three-point play with a second left.

Ohio State standout Jacy Sheldon sat out the game after playing in the Maryland game. She missed the previous 16 games with a foot injury.