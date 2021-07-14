MLB Draft: Right deal doesn’t come for Butler High School standout

“I didn’t want to sell myself short and be stuck in the minor leagues as a high school athlete,” Smith said. “As a catcher it’s very difficult jumping straight into the minor leagues. I really wanted to make sure that financially it would’ve been the best fit for me.”

For now, Smith will continue his summer season with the Midland Redskins, who are based in Batavia. That team is preparing for the Connie Mack World Series in New Mexico from July 23-30.

Smith will compete for playing time as a freshman at UC with junior returning starter Joe Powell and another junior.

“I’ll be playing very, very competitive baseball,” Smith said. “I think that as a freshman there is a shot at me playing.”

The next time Smith will be eligible to be drafted he will be 21 after his junior season.

“I think just the growth I’ve made in the past year has been pretty crazy, and a lot of it’s been on my own or with the high school team,” he said. “So to do this for three years with a Division I program I think it’s really going to help me become the best player I can be.”