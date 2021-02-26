Moustakas more comfortable entering second season with Reds

“Last year was so different for so many reasons,” he said. “There were so many different challenges that we went through off the field as well as on the field. Last year, I was still new. This year, I feel a little bit more comfortable. I know the guys a lot more. They know me a lot better. Those 60 games we played, there were a lot of a lot of ups and downs throughout that season. I think most of all it was for the good, and we’re going to use that experience we had last year and put it toward this year.”

Injuries hurt Moustakas’ performance last year as well. He missed two weeks with a quad strain early in the season.

“It definitely factored into it,” he said. “I’m never going to be one to sit here and make excuses for my performance on the field. If I’m on the field, that means I’m in my mind 100 percent ready to go. Last year I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play, and I think that goes offensively top to bottom. We didn’t do as well as we wanted to do offensively. But again, a 60-game short season, who knows what could have happened in the other 102 games? But that being said, we learned a lot, and we’re going to use what we learned in all those failures. We’re going to get better, and we’re going to move forward. I can’t wait to see what this group of guys can do throughout 162. I’m really excited.”

