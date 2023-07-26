Move Ohio State-Michigan? Ryan Day says schedule change ‘worth discussion’

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said changing when the Buckeyes’ annual game against Michigan is played is worth considering.

“The Game could not have an impact on a whole bunch in terms of if both teams are in the Big Ten Championship Game already,” Day said Wednesday during Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis. “Then could it minimize The Game? That’s my concern.

“Even if you played it week 11, week 10, no matter what it’s gonna matter. But if you know you’re playing them in the Big Ten Championship Game already it could be something we haven’t experienced before. So I think it’s worth a discussion.”

He added that such discussions have already taken place.

“Yeah, I know that they’re talking about it. I just think that any hard decisions have been made. I don’t think they’re going to be made here real soon. I just want to be part of those conversations,” Day said.