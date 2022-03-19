NCAA Tournament: UD women lose to Georgia

Makira Cook, who paced the Flyers with 21 points, fired a jump shot with five seconds remaining. Que Morrison corralled the rebound for Georgia and found Chloe Chapman streaking toward the basket for a buzzer-beating layup.

Georgia regained its double-digit lead and never relinquished it. The Flyers (26-6) fell to theBulldogs, 70-54, and bowed out of the NCAA tournament in the round of 64.