NCAA Tournament: UD women lose to Georgia

Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) runs down a loose ball ahead of Dayton forward Kyla Whitehead (5) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) runs down a loose ball ahead of Dayton forward Kyla Whitehead (5) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

By Brandon Sudge, Contributing Writer
AMES, Iowa — At the end of the third quarter, Dayton had a chance to cut the deficit against Georgia to two possessions.

Makira Cook, who paced the Flyers with 21 points, fired a jump shot with five seconds remaining. Que Morrison corralled the rebound for Georgia and found Chloe Chapman streaking toward the basket for a buzzer-beating layup.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton vs. Georgia

Georgia regained its double-digit lead and never relinquished it. The Flyers (26-6) fell to theBulldogs, 70-54, and bowed out of the NCAA tournament in the round of 64.

After a 31-point win in the First Four game against DePaul on Wednesday where Dayton had all of the answers, the Flyers couldn’t provide many in their final game of the season.

Center Tenin Magassa, who had seven blocks against DePaul, sat out of Friday’s game with a shoulder injury. Georgia took advantage its size advantage in the frontcourt and outrebounded Dayton 48-31.

Georgia had four double-digit scorers, led by 19 points from 6-foot-4 senior Jenna Staiti. The Bulldogs’ frontcourt combined for 40 points.

Dayton hit 13 3-pointers against DePaul, but Georgia’s stout man-to-man defense made it difficult for the Flyers. The teams had similar shooting percentages, but Dayton only made six shots from deep and the rebounding gap became too much to overcome.

Dayton’s Jenna Giacone had 16 points off of the bench.

Brandon Sudge
