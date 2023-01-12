New Dayton football coach announces staff additions

Trevor Andrews announced the hiring of five assistant coaches Thursday, one month after he was hired as head football coach of the Dayton Flyers.
“I am very excited to be able to put this staff together,” Andrews said in a press release. “I have either coached or worked (or both) with every one of them. They are all quality people, who come to the job with the best interests of our student-athletes in mind. They are great coaches and teachers of the game, and will be great mentors to the young men in our program. They all have a tremendous passion for the game, and are passionate about recruiting great student-athletes to the University of Dayton.”
Here’s a quick glance at his new hires:
• John Bowes, defensive coordinator: Bowes worked as the safeties coach at the University of New Hampshire the last five seasons. He’s a 2006 graduate of Catholic University, where he was a three-year starter in the secondary
• Greg Whalen, offensive coordinator: He worked with Andrews last season at Western Michigan, where he coached tight ends. He previously worked as the offensive line coach at Marian University from 2019 to 2021. Whalen played on the the offensive line at North Central (2010-13).
• Ted Hefter, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach: He worked the last two seasons with Andrews at Western Michigan as a graduate assistant. He played quarterback at William & Mary (2016-21), where Andrews worked for 18 seasons before moving to Western Michigan in 2019.
• Paul Amakhie, defensive line: He coached outside linebackers at Carnegie Mellon last season. He previously worked Wilkes University, McDaniel College and SUNY Cortland. He’s a 2016 graduate of William and Mary, where he played two seasons as a linebacker and defensive end.
• Nate Atkins, linebackers/special teams: He spent the last two years at Ball State and was a defensive assistant and project coordinator last season. He also played at William & Mary and 44 consecutive starts. He was a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior in 2019.
Andrews will also keep six members of Rick Chamberlin’s staff. They are: Andy Aracri, defensive tackles; Keyshawn Colmon, offensive graduate assistant; Sam Constantino, wide receivers; Mark Ewald, running backs; Ted Flaherty, secondary; and Scott Horcher, cornerbacks.
