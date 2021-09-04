No. 8 Cincinnati wins 15th straight over Miami

Miami avoided a shutout on freshman running back Kenny Trace’s 19-yard run with 3:20 left in the game. Freshman cornerback John Saunders added a 32-yard return of an interception off a tipped pass with 2:30 left in the game.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati’s fifth-year senior quarterback, threw for four touchdowns and ran for one. Last year’s American Athletic Conference Player of the Year finished 20-of-25 for 295 yards.

The RedHawks were penalized five yards for delay of game before the opening kickoff, and the game went downhill for them from there as Cincinnati gashed Miami’s defense for several big plays.

Cincinnati, which reportedly will apply next week to join the Big 12, needed exactly 45 seconds to speed to a 7-0 lead. Ridder hooked up with sophomore wide receiver Tyler Scott on the second play of the game for an 81-yard touchdown pass. The connection was the longest of Ridder’s career.

A 50-yard run by junior running back Jerome Ford on the Bearcats’ next possession helped set up Ridder’s 8-yard touchdown pass to junior running back and Franklin High Schoolproduct Ryan Montgomery and a 14-0 lead.

They padded the lead to 21-0 on Ridder’s 23-yard pass to junior tight end Josh Wylie with 2:45 left in the game.

Each of Cincinnati’s first three drives featured one play covering more than 20 yards. The fourth scoring drive included a 47-yard pass before Ford scored his second touchdown on a 21-yard run with 8:03 left in the half, while Cincinnati’s fifth touchdown came on Ridder’s 25-yard run.

Cincinnati ran three fewer plays than Miami in the first half while piling up 395 yards of total offense to the RedHawks’ 130.

Gabbert, the 2019 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, injured a knee in fall practice and returned before banging his thumb on a helmet. He was in uniform and available on the sidelines, but lack of practice time kept him there. Whether he would be able to play Saturday at Minnesota was unknown.

UC senior Cole Smith, a Middletown grad, went 7-for-7 on conversion kicks.