Northmont improves to 4-0 while handing Fairmont first loss

CLAYTON — Northmont won a matchup of Greater Western Ohio Conference unbeaten teams in dominant fashion, routing Fairmont 28-0 on Friday at Premier Health Stadium.
Northmont scored all of its points in the first half. It scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and also scored on a 48-yard fumble return by Nigel Glover.
Noah McClure got Northmont on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:54 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Cahke’ Cortner scored on a 5-yard run with 1:08 left in the first quarter.
After Glover’s touchdown, Cortner hurdled a defender along the sideline on his way to an eight-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first half.
Northmont has shut out three opponents in a row and has not allowed a point in 15 of the 16 quarters it has played. After beating Butler 56-13 in its opener, Northmont blanked Richmond 56-0 and Hilliard Davidson 31-0.
Northmont avenged a 24-21 loss at Fairmont last season. Northmont has beaten Fairmont four times in the last five seasons.
Northmont plays at Centerville in Week 5.
