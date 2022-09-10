dayton-daily-news logo
Northmont improves to 4-0 while handing Fairmont first loss

Northmont against Fairmont on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Northmont against Fairmont on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
19 minutes ago
Cahke’ Cortner runs for two touchdowns in first half

CLAYTON — Northmont won a matchup of Greater Western Ohio Conference unbeaten teams in dominant fashion, routing Fairmont 28-0 on Friday at Premier Health Stadium.

Northmont scored all of its points in the first half. It scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and also scored on a 48-yard fumble return by Nigel Glover.

Noah McClure got Northmont on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:54 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Cahke’ Cortner scored on a 5-yard run with 1:08 left in the first quarter.

After Glover’s touchdown, Cortner hurdled a defender along the sideline on his way to an eight-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first half.

Northmont has shut out three opponents in a row and has not allowed a point in 15 of the 16 quarters it has played. After beating Butler 56-13 in its opener, Northmont blanked Richmond 56-0 and Hilliard Davidson 31-0.

Northmont avenged a 24-21 loss at Fairmont last season. Northmont has beaten Fairmont four times in the last five seasons.

Northmont plays at Centerville in Week 5.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

