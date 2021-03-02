Ohio State Buckeyes announce date for 2021 spring game

The Ohio State Buckeyes will start spring football drills March 19 and plan to play the annual spring game April 17.
Ohio State announced those schedule updates Tuesday. It does not have details yet on how many fans will be able to attend the spring game or if fans will be able to attend at all.
Ohio State’s spring practice season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic last March, and it did not play a spring game. It returned to workouts in June.
Ohio State finished 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference last season, beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and then lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. The 2021 season starts Sept. 2 with a road game at Minnesota.