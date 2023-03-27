Ohio State Buckeyes: Brothers from Division I state champs verbally commit

Devontae is ranked 13th in the state and regarded as the No. 23 interior offensive line prospect in the country while Roebuck is No. 15 in the state and No. 31 nationally at tackle.

St. Edward has been an Ohio powerhouse for many years, but Ohio State has only signed four players from the program in the past 30 years: defensive lineman Rodney Bailey, offensive lineman Alex Boone, safety Nate Oliver and receiver Alex Stump.

Ohio State has six verbal commitments from the current junior class: the Armstrongs, Nave, Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut linebacker Garrett Stover, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep receiver Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, an offensive lineman from New Palestine, Ind.

The class was ranked 15th in the nation prior to the latest verbals.

Nave is a three-star prospect ranked 18th in Ohio and No. 31 among interior linemen while Moore is a four-star who is fourth among interior linemen.