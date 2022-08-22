Ohio State Buckeyes: Day update team’s top 3 objectives of preseason, depth at 2 key positions

With the “camp” portion of preseason nearly complete, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he feels like the team accomplished its three main objectives for the month.
“The three things that we wanted to get done include was toughness, discipline and skill,” Day said Monday morning. “I think we got tougher. We practiced really hard. Really hard — I think sometimes to the point where the guys were looking at me a little sideways when we kept bringing out the ones there a couple of those scrimmages, but their attitudes were excellent and they just kept coming. And so I think we checked that box.
“I think that we got tougher this preseason, and that was well done by everybody.
“And then disciplined — the discipline of sleeping discipline of recovery, discipline of learning your plays, understanding assignments, and those types of things — I think we checked that box. And the last one was skill, that we get better at what we do. And I think we did that as well.”
Classes are set to begin Wednesday, meaning practices will shift from morning to afternoon this week before giving way to the regular pregame routine next week to prepare for the opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
“We’ll get into the rhythm of that and start to introduce some of the Notre Dame stuff but stay locked in on fundamentals and discipline and still do some good and good (scrimmaging).”
Aside from that, Day had a positive spin on two positions where depth has been a concern recently.
The Buckeyes went into the month with only six scholarship cornerbacks, and injuries at the position necessitated cross training some safeties there to try to bolster depth early in camp.
Day avoided specifics, as he generally attempts to do with injuries, but he said Monday he feels like the Buckeyes are in good shape now.
“I feel like we’re gonna be at full strength going into that first game,” Day said. “The majority of those guys had good springs, and a couple of guys missed a couple of things here, but that’s kind of training camp The goal is to have everybody there and be full-strength going into next week so we have a full week of practice starting next Monday, but this week is gonna be a good one, too, and we’re in decent shape.”
Ohio State is down to three scholarship running backs after losing redshirt freshman Evan Pryor to a knee injury, but Day said he is happy with how true freshman Dallan Hayden has looked.
“I think Dallan Hayden has really come on,” Day said. “He’s been drinking through a firehose this preseason camp and he’s had ups and downs, but I gotta tell you — he’s got a lot of talent. And he’s our third running back right now, and he deserves it.”
Day also revealed Chip Trayanum, who played running back at Arizona State the last two years but transferred to Ohio State with the intention of playing linebacker, could shift back to offense in a pinch.
“We had one day full where Chip came over and did some some running back,” Day said. “Boy, he’s natural. He’s doing a great job at linebacker as well, so he’ll be a guy that we can use as insurance if we needed him to, but just seeing him live and in color, he’s a talented running back.”
