Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day tackles topics impacting college football

Day also took time to talk about some other burning topics in college football, and maybe the most interesting thing he said revolved around recruiting.

While Ohio State has enjoyed great success in talent acquisition, the introduction of payments for name, image and likeness has changed the landscape over the past five years.

That and the creation of the transfer portal have led Day to believe he and his staff need to take a new approach, one that more resembles how NFL teams put together their draft boards with not only instant impact players in the first couple of rounds but depth pieces on day three.

Beyond that, he wants his players to understand the importance of summer workouts, noting there is a definite correlation between weight room work and on-field success.

He also explained why he thinks honesty is key in being able to maintain continuity with the roster at a time players are transferring frequently all over the country.

He also said he has seen a lot of progress from C.J. Hicks, the Alter High School graduate who is moving to defensive end after three years at linebacker.