Ohio State football mentality for 2024: ’Natty or bust’

Explore Why Chip Kelly left UCLA for Ohio State

“It’s definitely natty or bust, man,” replied cornerback Denzel Burke when asked about the team’s goals for the fall.

Ten years removed from Ohio State’s last national championship and coming off three consecutive seasons without a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, Burke left no doubt the Buckeyes are aiming for the top.

“That’s our mentality,” the senior said. “No excuses, man. We’ve gotta win it all. We’ve been trying to preach that every single day.”

Ohio State Buckeyes: 3 takeaways from Ryan Day’s first spring football press conference https://t.co/VqM0Vnzg4t — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) March 7, 2024

Burke is one of 11 starters who could have entered the 2024 NFL Draft but chose another year in Columbus.

Joining him are fellow cornerback Jordan Hancock, safety Lathan Ransom, defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams, running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar.

With All-SEC safety Caleb Downs, the reigning Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year, joining what was already a statistically elite defense, the sky appears to be the limit on that side of the ball.

“Our goal is to go out there every Saturday, hold each other accountable, play hard, make plays and turn the ball over,” Burke said.

The offense also has high expectations after adding Quinshon Judkins, a two-time All-SEC performer at running back for Mississippi, and Seth McLaughlin, a two-year starter at center for Alabama, but there are more questions on that side of the ball.

They start at quarterback, where Kansas State transfer Will Howard is set to compete with returnees Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz, while the offensive line also has an open spot at guard.