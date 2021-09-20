Ohio State running back wins Big Ten weekly awards

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, and he also won the conference’s co-player of the week award.
Henderson ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 41-20 victory against Tulsa at Ohio Stadium. He broke Ohio State’s single-game freshman rushing record of 239 yards, which was set by Archie Griffin in 1972.
Henderson ranks third in the Big Ten with 346 rushing yards.
Ohio State has won the freshman award in each of the first three weeks. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was honored the last two weeks.
In Other News
1
RedHawks avoid ‘complacency,’ gear up for test at Army
2
High school football: Best teams, games, players, performances at...
3
Browns’ WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games
4
Cincinnati Bengals: 5 takeaways from Week 2 loss to Bears
5
Ohio State football: Youth being served, but what about veterans?