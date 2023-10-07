Ohio State tied with Maryland at halftime

COLUMBUS — Ohio State and Maryland went to the locker rooms tied at 10 at halftime in Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Maryland struck first when Taulia Tagovailoa connected with Kaden Prather for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Prather was covered tightly by Davison Igbinosun but was able to gather the ball in with one hand as he went to the ground in the end zone.

The Terrapins enjoyed fantastic field position at the Buckeyes’ 30 after Ohio State took the opening kickoff, gained eight yards then had a botched punt end up being a run for a loss of three on fourth down.

They added a 21-yard field goal by Jack Howes with 12:56 left in the second quarter to go ahead 10-0.

Ohio State struggled to get anything going offensively throughout the first half, but the defense got the Buckeyes on the board when Josh Proctor picked off Tagovailoa and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown with 9:41 left in the second quarter.

The home team tied it with a 36-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding with 1:32 left in the second quarter. That capped a six-play, 72-yard drive that featured Marvin Harrison Jr. catches of 58 and 19 yards.

Maryland moved into position to recapture the lead, but the clock ran out on the Terps after Tagovailoa checked down to running back Antwain Littleton II for a 4-yard completion and he was tackled in bounds.

Harrison caught six passes for 109 yards in the first half while the rest of the team had 33.