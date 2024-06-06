Ohio State to sell tickets to first four preseason practices

Explore Opening game kickoff times announced

Capped at 750 per day, a ticket will also include sunglasses and access to a “fanfest” event.

Sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11. They will be available online at https://www.universe.com/osutrainingcamp2024.

Orders will be limited to 10 per person.

Practices are set to begin at 9:15 each morning Aug. 1, 2, 3 and 4 with gates opening at 8:30 a.m.

Access to the second Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon is also included with purchase of a ticket. That is scheduled for noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Fawcett Center.

Day will address the luncheon, and he will take part in a question-and-answer also including assistant coaches.