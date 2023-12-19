Ohio State’s No. 2-ranked recruiting class still being finalized

Explore Centerville alum picks new school

The uncertainty was proven by the end of the night Monday when Jordan Lyle, a four-star running back prospect from Fort Lauderdale, switched his commitment from Ohio State to Miami (Fla.), leaving Ohio State with 22 commits but the class still ranked No. 2 in 247Sports Composite national team rankings.

The No. 1 player in the class is the No. 1 player in the country, receiver Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla.

Listed 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Smith verbally committed just over a year ago, and rumors he could drop the Buckeyes for another suitor (most likely Florida State or Miami) have been circulating for just about as long.

On Monday, 247Sports reported Smith was likely to stick with Ohio State but that the Buckeyes could lose Jeremiah McClellan, a four-star receiver prospect from St. Louis, to Oregon.

The next-highest-rated player after Smith in 247Sports Composite rankings is Mylan Graham, a 6-1, 170-pound five-star receiver from New Haven, Ind., who committed in April. He is the nation’s No. 9 receiver and ranked 29th overall.

Also on flip watch is Eddrick Houston, a four-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., who committed to Ohio State in August but reportedly visited Alabama and Clemson over the weekend.

Ohio State has an embarrassment of riches at receiver, but losing Houston would be damaging because he is one of only two defensive linemen in the class.

Ohio State already suffered a major defection up front when Justin Scott, a five-star defensive tackle prospect from Chicago, switched his verbal commitment to Miami (Fla.) late last month.

The other defensive lineman in the class as of Monday was Eric Mensah, a three-star end from Stafford, Va.

Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. highlights a group of seven Ohio State verbal commitments from Ohio.

He is the top-rated player in the Buckeye State and No. 2-ranked cornerback in the country.

Garrett Stover, a safety from Sunbury Big Walnut, and Bryce West, a cornerback from Cleveland Glenville, are also four-star prospects while Glenville tight end Damarion Witten, Lakewood St. Edward offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong and Pickerington North running back Sam Williams-Dixon are all three-stars.

Overall, the class has players from 11 different states, including three from Texas and two from Florida.

Georgia has the top-ranked class while Florida State, Alabama and Florida rounded out the top five Monday afternoon with Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Notre Dame holding down spots 6-10.

The No. 2 class in the Big Ten belongs to incoming member Oregon and ranks ninth in the nation followed by Penn State (13), Michigan (16) and USC (17).

Nebraska’s class is ranked 22nd but could get a big boost if Dylan Raiola, the nation’s No. 1-ranked quarterback prospect, flips from Georgia to the Cornhuskers this week.

Raiola, a former Ohio State verbal commit, transferred to Buford High School (where he played with Houston) this year, but he has long been connected to the Huskers because his father, Dominic Raoila, was a star player at Nebraska. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska.

Ohio State replaced Raiola in its 2024 class with Air Noland, a four-star prospect from Fairburn, Ga. A 6-2, 195-pound lefty, he is the No. 6-rated quarterback in the country and the No. 58 prospect overall.

Losing Lyle left the Buckeyes with a pair of running backs in the class — Williams-Dixon and James Peoples, a four-star prospect from Texas.