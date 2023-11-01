OHSAA announces state football championship schedule

The Ohio High School Athletic Association today announced the schedule for the seven state football championship games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Below is the schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the state championship games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Regional quarterfinal games will take place Friday, followed by regional semifinals on Nov. 10, regional finals on Nov. 17 and state semifinals on Nov. 24. The OHSAA on Sunday will announce neutral sites for next week’s regional semis.