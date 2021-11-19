Piqua standout Medley fueled by ‘drive he has to be great’

“He’s one of the best players Piqua’s ever seen, but if you were to hang out with him one on one, you’d never know that,” Schmeising said. “He’s just such a humble guy. In the locker room he’s just like any other player. He could be playing JV – you don’t know that.”

Medley’s accomplishments this season put him on the list of all-time Piqua greats. He rushed for 1,769 yards on 12.9 yards per carry and scored 33 touchdowns in the regular season and was named the Division II offensive player of the year in the Southwest District this week.

“I was not expecting that all … it’s an honor,” Medley said. “It’s really a team award. I couldn’t have done it without my O line blocking for me. I want to give them a lot of credit for that.”

That line, led by first-team all-Southwest District performers Caleb Lyons and Zach McGuire, has continued to create space for Medley in the playoffs. He is up to 1,959 yards and 36 touchdowns and has a chance to move up in the Piqua record books in Friday night’s regional final against Cincinnati Winton Woods.

Medley needs two touchdowns to tie Brandon Saine’s single-season record of 38 touchdowns and 228 points set in the 2006 state championship season. Medley needs 49 yards to surpass Trent Yeomans (2013) for third on the single-season rushing list. Depending on how far the Indians advance, Saine’s 2006 record of 2,287 yards is in range.

“He doesn’t have to brag about anything because of all that he’s accomplished,” said head coach Bill Nees. “His leadership comes in the fact that he is first in everything we do – first one to practice, first in the weight room and when we’re conditioning, he’s first. It’s just that drive he has to be great at everything he does, and that kind of just glows in the rest of the people.”

Medley’s emergence on offense this year has been like most previous Piqua running backs. They usually wait their turn and become the feature back as a senior. Ca’Ron Coleman had that role the past two years and was second-team all-state last year. Medley averaged 10.1 yards a carry last year but missed two games late in the season with an ankle injury.

“It was cool with me last year because I was playing behind a great running back Ca’Ron,” Medley said.

Medley, however, has always been far more than a running back for the Indians. His play in the secondary is good enough to earn all-district honors if players were permitted to be nominated at more than one position. He will play college football at Youngstown State and was recruited for defense.

“He had his best year on defense last year up to that point, and then this year he’s brought that even further,” Nees said. “He’s an excellent open-field tackler, he’s got great quickness and great vision of the field. He keeps everything in front of him, and when it’s time to hit he goes.”

Medley, however, wouldn’t be opposed to have a chance to play offense in college.

“I think I kind of want to play running back more, but I still have the love for defense,” Medley said. “But I started loving running back a lot more this year. It’s fun. I’m fast, so just give me the ball.”

One other Medley stat is especially important to Nees. Only three fumbles – one a year – in three seasons.

“That’s probably his greatest attribute is that he doesn’t turn over the football,” Nees said, “as he’s making all these acrobatic moves.”

Piqua records

Single-season rushing yards

1. Brandon Saine (2006) 2,287 on 311 attempts

2. Scott Foster (2000) 2,134 on 351 attempts

3. Trent Yeomans (2013) 2,007 on 351 attempts

4. Jasiah Medley (2021) 1,959 on 202 attempts

5. Sean Mitchell (1991) 1,758 on 255 attempts

Single-season scoring

1. Brandon Saine (2006) 38 TDs, 228 points

2. Jasiah Medley (2021) 36 TDs, 216 points

3. Scott Foster (2000) 24 TDs, 216 points

4. Brandon Saine (2005) 21 TDs, 126 points

5. Sean Mitchell (1991) 18 TDs, 108 points

Career rushing yards

1. Brandon Saine (2004-2006) 4,359 on 628 attempts

2. Scott Foster (1998-2000) 4,223 on 722 attempts

3. Sean Mitchell (1989-1991) 3,692 on 533 attempts

4. Justin Hemm (2005-2007) 3,014 on 483 attempts

5. Jasiah Medley (2019-2021) 2,633 on 282 attempts

Career scoring

1. Brandon Saine (2004-2006) 59 TDs, 354 points

2. Scott Foster (1998-2000) 52 TDs, 2 2-pointers, 316 total points

3. Jasiah Medley (2019-2021) 44 TDs, 264 points

4. Sean Mitchell (1989-1991) 33 TDs, 198 points

5. Ryan Hulme (1990-1992) 7 TDs, 100 PATs, 15 FGs, 187 points