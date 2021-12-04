Raiders fall short on road against Horizon League favorites

“The best defensive teams win this league. We’re good enough offensively, but defensively, we’re just very soft … That’s got to change, or its going to be a frustrating year for our guys.”

Junior point guard Trey Calvin had a career-high 28 points, going 10 of 18 from the field, 3 of 5 on 3′s and 5 of 5 on foul shots. And junior forward Grant Basile had 23 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.

But junior wing Tanner Holden, who went into the game 11th nationally in scoring (and second in the league) with a 21.9 average, was shut out in the first half while attempting just one shot and finished with five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

He had scored at least 17 in the first seven games. He was held to five or fewer points just twice last season.

Freshman center A.J. Braun, coming off a 17-point night in his first start at PFW, didn’t attempt a shot in the first half and finished with four points.

Sub Jayson Woodrich led the Vikings (6-2, 2-0) with 17 points. Wayne product Deshon Parker, a transfer from Appalachian State, chipped in 10.

Trotwood-Madison grad Torrey Patton scored only four points, but he had 10 assists and eight rebounds, both team highs.

“The past four years, we’ve been No. 1 or No. 2 in the league in defense. We’re not doing anything differently. We’ve got to decide we can be a better defensive team without Loudon (Love),” Nagy said.

“It’s just a mindset. It’s how you view yourself. (The Vikings) view themselves as players and confident. Our guys are tiptoeing around.”

The Vikings started 17 of 25 from the field and built a 40-30 lead with 3:45 to go in the first half — despite 15 points in 16 minutes from Basile.

The Raiders trailed, 45-33, at halftime. Their 12 turnovers hurt the cause (they finished with 15), as did allowing their hosts to shoot 57.6%.

“This was probably the biggest home game of the year for them, and they acted like it,” Nagy said.

