Raiders fall short on road against Horizon League favorites

Wright State looked to be on an upward path after shifting to a taller starting lineup at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday and getting ideal results.
But that rosy outlook disappeared two days later. As an 85-75 defeat at Cleveland State proved the Raiders still have work to do.
The Horizon League preseason favorites made 32 of 58 shots (55.2%), went 9 of 18 on 3′s and displayed impressive depth by outscoring their visitors in bench points, 37-6.
That’s the fourth time the Raiders (2-6, 1-1) have allowed at least 85 points this season.
“We’re just not good enough defensively, and that’s the key,” coach Scott Nagy said on his post-game radio show. “We have the head knowledge, but we don’t have the heart.
“The best defensive teams win this league. We’re good enough offensively, but defensively, we’re just very soft … That’s got to change, or its going to be a frustrating year for our guys.”
Junior point guard Trey Calvin had a career-high 28 points, going 10 of 18 from the field, 3 of 5 on 3′s and 5 of 5 on foul shots. And junior forward Grant Basile had 23 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.
But junior wing Tanner Holden, who went into the game 11th nationally in scoring (and second in the league) with a 21.9 average, was shut out in the first half while attempting just one shot and finished with five points on 1-of-7 shooting.
He had scored at least 17 in the first seven games. He was held to five or fewer points just twice last season.
Freshman center A.J. Braun, coming off a 17-point night in his first start at PFW, didn’t attempt a shot in the first half and finished with four points.
Sub Jayson Woodrich led the Vikings (6-2, 2-0) with 17 points. Wayne product Deshon Parker, a transfer from Appalachian State, chipped in 10.
Trotwood-Madison grad Torrey Patton scored only four points, but he had 10 assists and eight rebounds, both team highs.
“The past four years, we’ve been No. 1 or No. 2 in the league in defense. We’re not doing anything differently. We’ve got to decide we can be a better defensive team without Loudon (Love),” Nagy said.
“It’s just a mindset. It’s how you view yourself. (The Vikings) view themselves as players and confident. Our guys are tiptoeing around.”
The Vikings started 17 of 25 from the field and built a 40-30 lead with 3:45 to go in the first half — despite 15 points in 16 minutes from Basile.
The Raiders trailed, 45-33, at halftime. Their 12 turnovers hurt the cause (they finished with 15), as did allowing their hosts to shoot 57.6%.
“This was probably the biggest home game of the year for them, and they acted like it,” Nagy said.
NEXT GAME
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Akron at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 103.9
