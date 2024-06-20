Red Scare adds another Flyer to roster for TBT

Landers is one of six former UD players on the team. The others are: Scoochie Smith; Jordan Sibert; Darrell Davis; Josh Cunningham; and Ryan Mikesell. Landers played with everyone in that group except Sibert and was a member of the 29-2 team of 2019-20 along with Mikesell.

The Red Scare will be one of eight teams in the Dayton Regional, which will take place from July 19-24. The bracket will be announced at 10:30 a.m. June 26.

Landers, a Wayne High School graduate, played for Dayton from 2016-20. He ranks 58th in school history with 946 career points.

Davis, a 6-4 guard who played for Dayton from 2014-18, is the only Flyer who has been on the Red Scare roster every year. This will be his sixth TBT appearance since the team was founded in 2019. He ranks 50th in school history with 1,008 points.

Mikesell, a 6-7 forward who played for Dayton from 2015-20, will make his fifth straight appearance. The St. Henry grad ranks 72nd with 847 points.

Sibert, a 6-4 guard who played for the Flyers from 2013-15, will play for the fourth straight year. He ranks 47th in Dayton history with 1,030 points in two seasons.

Smith, a 6-2 guard, played for Dayton from 2013-17 and will play for the Red Scare for the third straight year. He ranks 29th in school history with 1,289 career points.

The Red Scare roster also includes three non-Flyers:

• Grant Basile, a 6-9 forward who played four seasons at Wright State and one season at Virginia Tech.

• Marcus Santos-Silva, a 6-7 center who played three seasons at Virginia Commonwealth and two at Texas Tech.

• And Wesley Clark, a 6-0 point guard who played three seasons at Missouri and one at Buffalo.