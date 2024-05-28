Former Wright State forward joins UD alumni team for TBT

Basile isn’t the first former Wright State player to join the UD team. A.J. Pacher played for the Red Scare in 2023. Joe Thomasson played for the team in 2022.

The TBT website also lists two other non-Flyers on the roster: 6-foot-7 center Marcus Santos-Silva, who played three seasons at Virginia Commonwealth and two at Texas Tech; and Wesley Clark, a 6-0 point guard who played three seasons at Missouri and one at Buffalo.

The team will be coached by former Dayton walk-ons Joey Gruden and Jeremiah Bonsu, who founded the team together in 2019, as well as another former UD walk-on Camron Greer, who is an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Jordan Harbeck, a student manager for the Flyers, and William Parrott, a former student manager, are also listed as assistant coaches.

Gruden is listed as the head coach and general manager. Bonsu is an assistant coach and GM.

The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million winner-takes-all event, will play games at UD Arena for the fourth straight year. This will be the third straight year the Red Scare has played games in Dayton.

The Red Scare will be one of eight teams in the Dayton Regional, which will take place from July 19-24.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Basile scored 1,228 points in four seasons at Wright State. An All-Horizon League second-team selection in 2022, he averaged 18.4 points.

Basile entered the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season and played his final season at Virginia Tech, where he averaged 16.4 points. He started his professional career in Italy last year.