Red Scare wants to return to TBT in 2025 despite disappointing loss to Carmen’s Crew

“This sucks,” Bonsu said. “It absolutely sucks. We’re happy to play here. We want to put on a good show for these people that really deserve it, and it’s not just the people. It’s the community. They love basketball. So it stinks to lose here. That’s why we keep coming back. I hope it keeps coming back here because we want to keep playing. There’s no doubt in my mind we’re coming back. Every chance we get to come to this arena we have to take it.”

The Red Scare have played TBT games at UD Arena three straight years. After four victories in a run to the semifinals in 2022, they are 1-2 with a loss in the first round in 2023 and the second-round exit this year.

Bonsu coached the team Monday alongside another former UD walk-on, Camron Greer, because the head coach Joey Gruden returned home to Florida. Gruden’s wife Megan, who he met at the University of Dayton, is due to have their first child in August. Bonsu said it was always the plan for Gruden to coach one game and then leave.

“I always do the subs, so that was no problem,” Bonsu said. “What we missed was the yin and the yang. We play off each other really well.”

The biggest work for the coaches is in building the roster. They had a 10-man roster this year, but Trey Landers opted not to play. Every year, one or two players Bonsu and Gruden recruit withdraw from the team for various reasons.

No Flyer from the post-pandemic years (2021-present), other than Rodney Chatman in 2023, has played for the Red Scare. Ibi Watson and Jordy Tshimanga, who have both played international basketball, would be the top candidates. Bonsu said they reach out to a variety of players each year.

“We’re going to keep trying to figure out ways to improve the team,” Bonsu said. “People don’t understand Joe and I probably have a conversation about TBT once a week throughout the year, just talking. ‘Hey, do you know this guy? Can you hit him up? Let’s see how we can make the team better.’ One thing is we’re going to definitely look for younger blood.”

Bonsu then mentioned Grant Basile, the former Wright State and Virginia Tech forward who led the Red Scare with 14 points Monday in his TBT debut.

“Grant is a younger guy,” Bonsu said. “Younger guys win in this tournament. They make runs. They have juice in them.”

Five former Flyers make up the core of the Red Scare.

• Darrell Davis has played in the tournament six straight years, every year the Red Scare has had a team. He averaged 10.5 points in two games this year.

• Ryan Mikesell has played five straight years, every year since his final season at UD in 2020. He averaged 12.points this year, tying former Buffalo guard Wes Clark for the team lead.

• Jordan Sibert has played in the last four TBTs. He struggled this year, missing all 10 of his field-goal attempts.

• Scoochie Smith has played in the last three. He averaged 10.5 points and led the team with 11 assists.

• Josh Cunningham made his second appearance this year. He averaged 7.5 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Red Scare lost to Carmen’s Crew for the second time in the first matchup between the UD and Ohio State alums since 2019 because of poor shooting and a late fade.

After making 14 of 31 3-pointers (45.2%) in an 88-74 victory against DaGuys STL on Saturday, the Red Scare made 8 of 31 (25.8%) against Carmen’s Crew. Smith missed all seven of his attempts.

Carmen’s Crew made 11 of 29 3-pointers (37.9%). Jamel Morris, who played at Glenville State and Fairmont State, led the way, making 4 of 9. Scott Thomas, who played at Bowling Green, and former Buckeyes Kyle Young and Andre Wesson combined to make 6 of 9.

“We missed 10 open shots,” Bonsu said. “They didn’t miss any open shots.”

The Red Scare trailed 32-27 at halftime but tied the game twice in the third quarter. Carmen’s Crew took control with an 11-2 run in the last 1 minute, 45 seconds of the third quarter. A banked-in 3-pointer by Thomas at the buzzer gave Carmen’s Crew a 52-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Red Scare fell behind by as many as 14 points before making two straight 3-pointers just before the Elam Ending began. Carmen’s Crew took a 61-53 lead into the Elam Ending. The first team to reach the target score of 69 would win. Wesson made the game-clinching Elam Ending shot, a 3-pointer.

Carmen’s Crew will play defending TBT champion Heartfire in the Dayton Region final at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heartfire beat No. 4 seed We Are D3 70-68 in the first game at UD Arena on Monday.