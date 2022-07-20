Red Scare will open practice to public Saturday at UD Arena

The team will open its practice to the public from 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 12:30. It’s a free event.

The first 200 fans in attendance receive a TBT-themed memento, and a light concession stand menu will feature water, soft drinks, beer, hot dogs and popcorn. The UD Arena Team Store will also be open and will have Red Scare and TBT merchandise for sale.