Red Scare will open practice to public Saturday at UD Arena

Fans of the Dayton Flyers can watch the UD alumni team, the Red Scare, practice at UD Arena one day before its first game in The Basketball Tournament.
The team will open its practice to the public from 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 12:30. It’s a free event.
The first 200 fans in attendance receive a TBT-themed memento, and a light concession stand menu will feature water, soft drinks, beer, hot dogs and popcorn. The UD Arena Team Store will also be open and will have Red Scare and TBT merchandise for sale.
The No. 3 seed Red Scare plays No. 6 seed CitiTeam at 3 p.m. Sunday. That game will air on ESPN3.
The first game of the day is a matchup of No. 1 The Money Team vs. No. 8 Athletics Miami. That game will air on ESPN.
In the evening games, both on ESPN3, No. 4 Men of Mackey plays No. 5 Mid-American Unity at 7 p.m., and the No. 2 Golden Eagles play No. 7 Ohio 1804 at 9 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale here.
