Reds keep pace in playoff race with series victory vs. White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds recorded their most important series victory against the Chicago White Sox in 101 years.
By beating the White Sox 7-3 on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, the Reds won two of three games against the best team in the American League and remained in contention for a postseason berth with six games to play.
The Reds improved to 8-18 all time in interleague play against the White Sox. That record doesn’t include the games the teams played in the 1919 World Series. The Reds won that best-of-nine series 5-3, though it later emerged several members of the White Sox had conspired with gamblers to throw the series.
The Reds (27-27) began the day in position to get the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The Cardinals led the Reds by one game through Saturday, and the Reds were tied with the Milwaukee Brewers (25-26) for third place but had a percentage point lead.
After failing to capitalize on four walks and a hit batter in the second and third innings, the Reds took a 3-0 lead in the fourth thanks to six walks and two fielder’s choice groundouts by Tucker Barnhart and Aristides Aquino.
Mike Moustakas then followed with a two-run single, the first hit of the game for the Reds.
White Sox starter Dylan Cease walked seven batters in six innings. Reliever Ross Detwiler walked three in 1 1/3 innings.
Reds starter Michael Lorenzen delivered his second strong start in a row. He struck out eight and gave up two runs three hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Lorenzen left with runners at first and third and two outs in the fifth. The two runs scored with reliever Lucas Sims on the mound.