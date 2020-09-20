X

Votto passes Rose to become Reds’ all-time leader in walks

Joey Votto, of the Reds, walks in the fourth inning against the White Sox on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Joey Votto, of the Reds, walks in the fourth inning against the White Sox on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski

With walks in the third, fourth and innings Sunday against the White Sox, Joey Votto set a Cincinnati Reds record for career walks, passing Pete Rose. Votto has walked 1,211 times.

Votto reached the milestone in 7,568 plate appearances in 14 seasons. Rose played 19 seasons for the Reds and walked 1,210 times in 12,344 plate appearances.

Rose ranks 14th in baseball history with 1,566 career walks. Votto ranks 58th in baseball history in career walks. He passed Pee Wee Reese (1,210) on Sunday.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease walked seven batters in six innings. Reliever Ross Detwiler walked three in 1 1/3 innings. The Reds had a 7-2 lead through six innings.

