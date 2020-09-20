Votto passes Rose to become Reds’ all-time leader in walks

Rose ranks 14th in baseball history with 1,566 career walks. Votto ranks 58th in baseball history in career walks. He passed Pee Wee Reese (1,210) on Sunday.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease walked seven batters in six innings. Reliever Ross Detwiler walked three in 1 1/3 innings. The Reds had a 7-2 lead through six innings.