Reds: Offseason additions to the lineup are paying off

So far, the front office’s vision for additions Austin Hays and Gavin Lux look like they’re panning out. They’ve both hit the ground running, worked professional at-bats and shown some upside over their first few weeks with the Reds.

Hays and Lux are each looking like smart buy-low additions. Hays is hitting .361 entering this weekend’s series against the Colorado Rockies, and Lux is hitting .316.

Hays was an All-Star in 2023, but a kidney infection provided some unexpected challenges in 2024. He dealt with fatigue, soreness, pain and blurry vision, and Hays didn’t even know what was causing these issues for most of last season.

Hays is back to normal again in 2025, and that’s a relief for him.

“I feel like myself,” Hays said. “It was a long road to recovery with what I went through last year once we figured out what it was. Finally being able to get back on the field feels so good.”

While the Reds’ offense hasn’t totally clicked yet, they have a lot of hitters who have been seeing the ball well. The next step for that group was hitting for more power, and Hays has shown right away that he’ll be able to contribute in that area.

Right away, Reds manager Terry Francona put Hays in the cleanup spot.

“Hays is a middle of the order type of guy,” Reds first baseman Spencer Steer said. “You can tell he wants to do some damage, and he’s capable of hitting it out of the park at any moment. He’s a scary hitter.”

When the Reds signed Hays in January, it wasn’t clear how much he would play. There was the possibility that Hays could have been a platoon player to start the season, but he has earned his way into the lineup on a daily basis with his impact at the plate as well as his steady defense.

“He gives you a professional at-bat and he knows how to play,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. “He gives a quality bat in your lineup.”

Lux has typically been hitting right behind Hays in the lineup, and they’ve made a formidable duo in the middle of the Reds’ lineup.

The Los Angeles Dodgers viewed Lux as expendable during the offseason after they signed three everyday position players and dealt him to the Reds for a prospect as well as a draft pick. Lux was a top-20 hitter in MLB during the second half of last season, and the Reds saw the potential for the 27-year-old to build on what he did for last year’s World Series champions.

“What he did in the second half of last year offensively, how he changed some of his approach and how he went about things — FanGraphs had him as one of the best in baseball in the second half of the season,” Krall said. “If he can come close to that, you’ve got a really good player no matter where you play him.”

While Lux has been a second baseman and a shortstop for nearly his entire big league career, the Reds have been having him play third base and left field. Lux has made a smooth transition into his new positions, and he’s showing that he’s a really smart hitter.

Lux has been one of the best players in baseball this season at swinging at pitches inside of the strike zone and at drawing walks.

“I’m seeing the ball pretty good,” Lux said. “Early on, I was missing some pitches to hit, and I wouldn’t like to go to a 3-2 count in every at-bat. I’m being selective on what I know I can do damage on. I feel comfortable hitting with two strikes. As soon as I get to two strikes, grind the at-bats out.”

While Francona has been rotating some players in-and-out of the lineup, including Noelvi Marte, Jeimer Candelario, Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer, Hays and Lux have been consistent presences.

The Reds’ other position player additions during the offseason, Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns, have made up one of the top-performing catching duos in MLB through the first four weeks of the season. They’ve helped make up for the loss of Tyler Stephenson, who has missed the start of the season with an oblique injury but could return in late April or early May.

“Both of our catchers have been fantastic,” Francona said. “They have really done a great job. Good for both of them.”

