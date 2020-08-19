Reds president praises MLB protocols for minimizing COVID-19 spread

Players have been tested often since Friday, so they have been getting results every evening. Williams said they were in a “constant state of waiting for new results” and it’s not a great feeling.

“The anxiety certainly has the ability to affect some people more than others,” Williams said. “It’s difficult. What we’ve learned about the virus is when you’re being tested every couple of days, you’re not going to feel sick and then go out and get tested and it confirms it. It’s almost always going to detect a positive before the onset of symptoms.”

Williams will start to feel confident no one else was affected by this positive test if the team continues to tests negative for the next couple of days, but he said everyone needs to approach the rest of the season as if they’re never in the clear.

“You never want to let your guard down,” he said.