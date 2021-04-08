Reds proving to be a ‘bunch of ballers’ in first week of season

• Jonathan India: “We’re just a bunch of ballers out here.”

The rookie second baseman recorded at least one hit in the first six games of his career, and he had multiple hits in half those games. He’s hitting .476 (10 for 21) with 10 RBIs.

India’s quote came after a 11-4 victory Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds completed a three-game sweep by winning the last two games by a 25-5 margin.

“It’s amazing the energy we have in this locker room,” India said. “We play with heart. We play with a lot of pride.”

Nick Castellanos interview (April 3, 2021)

• Castellanos: “The more secure I’ve become as a man and who I am, the more my raw emotions come out on the field.”

If one moment ignited the Reds on the opening homestand, it was the benches-clearing incident Saturday. Castellanos scored on a wild pitch, sliding into Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and saying, “Let’s (expletive) go,” into Woodford’s face before walking toward the dugout. Yadier Molina went after Castellanos, and seconds later, everyone was on the field pushing and shoving.

The Reds led 6-2 at that point and won the game 9-6. The next day, the Reds routed the Cardinals 12-1. It was the first of three blowout victories in four games.

“I’m not out here to disrespect nobody or whatever,” Castellanos said Saturday, “but I want to win. I’ve lost my whole career, and I ain’t trying to start this season 0-2.”

• Alex Blandino on Castellanos: “He lives, breathes and eats baseball, and he loves winning. That’s the kind of guy you want on your side.”

Castellano’s personality has infected the entire team, but his production has been just as important. He’s hitting .435 (10 for 25) with four home runs and seven RBIs.

“He has an intensity and a drive to win,” said Blandino, who came off the bench to drive in two runs with a double Saturday. “That is refreshing. He lifts everyone else around him. Everyone wants to be on that level.”

Amir Garrett interview (April 6, 2021)

• Garrett: “We got some dogs out there, man. Every guy in the bullpen wants the ball at an important time.”

Reds relievers rank 16th in baseball with a 3.97 ERA. Garrett is one of the few pitchers in the bullpen who has not fared well. He gave up a grand slam in the ninth inning Wednesday and has a 22.50 ERA in two innings.

Two new Reds, Sean Doolittle and Carson Fulmer, have each made three appearances without allowing a run. Lucas Sims also has started the season with two scoreless appearances.

• Wade Miley: “I told them before the game, I’ve never lost with 10. They went out and did that. It was good.”

Miley threw six scoreless innings Tuesday. The offense gave him a 5-0 lead after two innings and stretched the lead to 14-0 by the time he left the mound.

“It definitely makes pitching less stressful,” Miley said. “Right now, the way we’re swinging the bat, it’s fun. You try to go out there and get the offense back in the dugout as soon as possible and watch the show. It’s been a blast to be a part of it.”

