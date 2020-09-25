X

Reds: Where they stand in playoff race entering final weekend

By David Jablonski
Reds play the Twins at 8:10 p.m. Friday

Major League Baseball’s regular season ends Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds play three more times in the 60-game regular season.

Here’s where the Reds, who are seeking their first postseason berth in seven years, stand in the playoff picture as of Friday morning.

Last game: The Reds (29-28) beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Wednesday in the final home game of the season at Great American Ball Park. The Reds won the series 2-1. They have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Big picture: There are six teams competing for the four remaining playoff spots: the St. Louis Cardinals (28-26); Miami Marlins (29-28); Reds (29-28); San Francisco Giants (28-28); Phillies (28-29); and Brewers (27-29).

Central Division race: The top two teams in each division make the playoffs. The Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-2 on Thursday and moved a half game in front of the Reds. The Brewers trail the Cardinals by two games.

The first-place Chicago Cubs (32-25) lead the Cardinals by three games.

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs. The Reds and Giants lead the wild-card race entering the final weekend.

The Giants lost 5-4 in 11 innings to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, falling one half game behind the Reds. The Phillies (28-29) trail the Giants by a half game. The Brewers trail the Giants by one game.

If the season ended today: The Reds would be the No. 7 seed. They would play the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves (34-23) in the best-of-three wild-card series, which starts Wednesday for National League teams.

The odds: According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have an 88.0 percent chance of making the playoffs. They have 22.8 percent chance of finishing second in the division and a 65.2 percent chance of winning a wild card.

Road ahead: The Reds were off Thursday. They close the regular season with three games on the road against the Minnesota Twins (33-22), starting at 8:10 p.m. Friday.

The Cardinals and Brewers play a doubleheader Friday and then play again Saturday and Sunday. The Cardinals also may have to make up two games against the Detroit Tigers (22-32) next week.

The Giants finish the season with four home games against the Padres.

The Phillies finish the season with three games at the Tampa Bay Rays.

