Reds will have two representatives in Futures Game

The Reds drafted Collier with the No. 18 pick in the first round in 2022. He’s hitting .232 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 70 games for the Single-A Dayton Dragons this season.

Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts with Dayton before being promoted to the Chattanooga Lookouts in May. He’s 1-4 with a 6.69 ERA in nine starts in Double-A.

Lowder is the No. 1 prospect in the Reds minor league organization, according to MLB.com, and Collier ranks third.

The Futures Game takes place three days before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be held July 16 at the home of the Texas Rangers.