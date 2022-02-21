Hamburger icon
Report: Reds sign veteran pitcher to minor-league deal

Milwaukee Brewers starter Zack Godley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds signed right-handed pitcher Zack Godley, who appeared in two games season with the Milwaukee Brewers, to a minor-league contract, according to a report Sunday by Charlie Goldsmith, of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Godley, 31, pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-19. He was 8-9 with a 3.37 ERA in 25 starts in 2017. A season later, he started 32 games and was 15-11 with a 4.74 ERA.

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed Godley off waivers from the Diamondbacks in 2019. Then he signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in 2020 and the Brewers in 2021. He pitched most of last season in Triple-A.

Signings at the big-league level remain on hold because of the Major League Baseball lockout, which started in December. MLB announced last week spring training games won’t start on time.

