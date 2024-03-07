Report: Top-50 2025 recruit from Florida to visit Dayton

Dayton (23-6, 13-4) plays Virginia Commonwealth at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena in the final game of the regular season.

Lloyd received a scholarship offer from Dayton in December 2022. He is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and is a junior at Westminster Academy. He also has offers from Washington, Florida, Florida Atlantic, St. John’s and others.

Lloyd ranks 37th on an ESPN.com list of the top 60 recruits in the class of 2025. He ranks 47th, according to 247Sports.com. Rivals.com ranks him 68th. On3.com ranks him 71st.

Of Lloyd, Ross Van De Griek, of On The Radar Hoops, wrote in January, “The 6-4 junior guard will often at times initiate the offense from the point guard position. He handles the basketball exceptionally well and has a high IQ where he the right decisions. Defensively, Lloyd does a great job when it comes to guarding off the ball.”

Dayton has not received a commitment from the class of 2024 or 2025.