Reports: Reds trade Drury to Padres

Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury doubles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

28 minutes ago
Deal comes not long after Reds dealt Mahle to Twins

The Cincinnati Reds made their fifth deal in six days and their second within hours of the 6 p.m. trade deadline Tuesday, sending Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for minor league shortstop Victor Acosta, according to multiple reports.

Drury hit .274 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in 92 games. He spent most of his time at third base but also started games at second base, first base and designated hitter. The Reds signed him as a free agent on March 21.

Acosta, 18, was the sixth-ranked prospect in the Padres organization. He was the No. 19 prospect in the 2020-21 international class. The Padres signed him for $1.8 million on Jan. 15, 2021.

According to the MLB.com scouting report, Acosta is a switch hitter with “an impressive set of tools. The teenager has quick hands and is an aggressive hitter with a swing-first mentality. As a result of the aggression, he handles fastballs better than off-speed pitches, though that’s not all that uncommon in young hitters. He doesn’t hit for a ton of power yet, but still has time to grow into his 5-foot-11, 170-pound frame and the Padres feel he’ll tack on a bit more power as he develops.”

The Drury trade came soon after the Reds dealt starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three of the franchise’s top-25 prospects: infielder Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar.

Drury and Mahle joined starting pitcher Luis Castillo, pitcher Phillip Diehl and outfielders Tommy Pham and Tyler Naquin on the list of players traded since Thursday.

The Padres (58-46), who rank second in the wild-card race, made an even bigger splash earlier in the day, acquiring outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

